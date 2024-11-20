Craftsmanship has always been one of three pillars of LG SIGNATURE, leading the brand to take a disciplined approach to innovation with meticulous attention to detail. LG SIGNATURE strives for perfection through craftsmanship, sharing the same commitment to excellence that define the world's top professional golfers. As such, the premium brand sponsorsed the world's top golfer Jin Young Ko, at the major Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tournament, The Amundi Evian Championship 2022 , in support of the golfer's ambition to perfect her craft.

This year's Amundi-Evian Championship, sponsored by LG SIGNATURE took place between 21 and 24 July 2022 in Evian, France. 120 top-ranked women golfers from around the world participated in this one of five LPGA Major tournaments.

LG SIGNATURE uploaded content across its Instagram channel over the course of the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship. The content titled "Road to Perfection" tells the story of various participants in the tournament, not just the golf players, but also the caddies and other staff who worked hard to make it successful.

