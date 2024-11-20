Teatro alla Scala and LG SIGNATURE share the same philosophy and passion for the art of performance. The two brands united by shared values, engaged in a collaboration with a common goal to support culture, art and excellence. Putting technology at the service of art according to a model of mutual inspiration, the partnership reinforces LG SIGNATURE's commitment to creative excellence in its many forms.

The premium brand continues to leverage advanced technology and design to create products that are also in tune with the timeless elegance and appeal of La Scala. LG SIGNATURE has lent its technological know-how to La Scala, offering spectators the chance to experience the magic and emotions of opera and dance. LG TVs have been positioned in several spaces within the theatre, from the Foyer to the Theatre Museum, capable of redefining the concepts of entertainment and art through technologically advanced solutions that provide excellent visual and sound quality.