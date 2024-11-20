We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE and Teatro Alla Scala:
together in the name of excellence
Art inspires technology, Technology completes art.
Teatro alla Scala and LG SIGNATURE share the same philosophy and passion for the art of performance. The two brands united by shared values, engaged in a collaboration with a common goal to support culture, art and excellence. Putting technology at the service of art according to a model of mutual inspiration, the partnership reinforces LG SIGNATURE's commitment to creative excellence in its many forms.
The premium brand continues to leverage advanced technology and design to create products that are also in tune with the timeless elegance and appeal of La Scala. LG SIGNATURE has lent its technological know-how to La Scala, offering spectators the chance to experience the magic and emotions of opera and dance. LG TVs have been positioned in several spaces within the theatre, from the Foyer to the Theatre Museum, capable of redefining the concepts of entertainment and art through technologically advanced solutions that provide excellent visual and sound quality.
The LG SIGNATURE product collection represents LG's pursuit of excellence and passion for innovation. LG SIGNATURE's design philosopy is inspired by the art of essence, with each LG SIGNATURE piece staying true to its core essence while crafted to be functional yet elegant. Innovation is also pivotal to the LG SIGNATURE brand, with masterpieces of technology that combine performance, design, attention to detail and efficiency in a single product. Let the show begin.