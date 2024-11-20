We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Art of Hosting -
LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE
: 1st Edition
CHILL OUT IN LONDON
The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator looks after the food so that
you can look after the rest.
The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is as much a design object as a state-of-the-art appliance. With its innovative Inverter Linear Compressor and the precise temperature control, you can keep your farmer's market haul fresh. Just knock twice to make the mirrored glass panel transparent to see what's inside.
PUT ON A SHOW IN MILAN
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is a near crystal-clear
window into a world of entertainment.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV has a sleek design that blends in harmoniously with its surroundings. Experience OLED’s extraordinary contrast, stunning colour and hair-raising blacks. Its slimness and elegant design allow you to enjoy the glittering cityscape view not only from your windows but also on the television itself.
COME CLEAN IN MOSCOW
The LG SIGNATURE washing machine keeps life bright and
colourful.
The LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine has powerful water action and six different cleaning motions, making it perfect for an urban lifestyle. Everything from your chef's whites to your delicates will come out feeling as fresh as the day you bought them. Two separate drums allow you to load up to 12kg of laundry and the machine is designed to maintain stability.