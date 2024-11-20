LG SIGNATURE marries innovative technology with one of

nature's finest forms, marble, to create durable and

sophisticated spaces. Marble has been a symbol of luxury and distinction for thousands of years. Today it serves as a focal point in interior design, with its distinctive colours, veins and streaks transforming living spaces. Not only is marble a mark of beauty and taste, but a product of nature formed by heat and pressure in the earth's crust. This blend of nature and technology is the perfect match for LG SIGNATURE's designs, showcasing the best in contemporary living. Architects and designers have long held marble in the highest esteem for its innate beauty and practicality. Temples, palaces and churches across the globe have become living museums for this precious stone, cut from mountains across Spain, Italy and beyond. The timeless veins and unique shades have seen marble become a frequent fixture for design-conscious consumers, emitting a sense of contemporary elegance that is steeped in history. Reflective of the durable and distinctive nature of this stone, LG SIGNATURE creates pioneering products that are both functional yet striking.

Set against an opposing slab of Spanish Marquina Black marble, the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is framed beautifully amongst the marble's rare white veins and unique beauty. The elegance of the veined calcite is the perfect backdrop for the OLED TV's SELF-LIT pixels, which deliver the richest colours and deepest blacks while drawing the eye to the polished marble surround. The result is a dynamic, contemporary living space oozing with sophistication.

Earth meets metal in this luxurious living space; fusing the unique, high-end characteristics of the Marron Emperador marble floor with the cool steel of the OLED TV's art stand. Quarried from southeast Spain, this warm-toned marble brings touches of brown and black to this minimalist room, allowing the 8K resolution of the OLED TV to take centre stage.

A Mediterranean haven steeped in golden sunlight, it’s almost impossible to imagine this scene without a glass of sparkling wine in hand. The timeless design of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's Textured Steel™ Finish effortlessly complements its luxurious surround which features one of the most rare and exceptional marbles in the world. Crafted in Italy, the golden veins that run through the stunning Calacatta marble brings a sense of the outdoors in and brightens the space, just like the darkened InstaView® panel illuminates with two quick knocks to reveal what’s inside.