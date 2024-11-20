Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed in the living room, which is decorated by Spanish Marquina Black Marble. LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed in the living room, which is decorated by Spanish Marquina Black Marble.

The marble effect

LG SIGNATURE marries innovative technology with one of
nature's finest forms, marble, to create durable and
sophisticated spaces.

Marble has been a symbol of luxury and distinction for thousands of years. Today it serves as a focal point in interior design, with its distinctive colours, veins and streaks transforming living spaces. Not only is marble a mark of beauty and taste, but a product of nature formed by heat and pressure in the earth's crust. This blend of nature and technology is the perfect match for LG SIGNATURE's designs, showcasing the best in contemporary living.

Architects and designers have long held marble in the highest esteem for its innate beauty and practicality. Temples, palaces and churches across the globe have become living museums for this precious stone, cut from mountains across Spain, Italy and beyond. The timeless veins and unique shades have seen marble become a frequent fixture for design-conscious consumers, emitting a sense of contemporary elegance that is steeped in history. Reflective of the durable and distinctive nature of this stone, LG SIGNATURE creates pioneering products that are both functional yet striking.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed in the living room, which is decorated by Spanish Marquina Black Marble.

Set against an opposing slab of Spanish Marquina Black marble, the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is framed beautifully amongst the marble's rare white veins and unique beauty. The elegance of the veined calcite is the perfect backdrop for the OLED TV's SELF-LIT pixels, which deliver the richest colours and deepest blacks while drawing the eye to the polished marble surround. The result is a dynamic, contemporary living space oozing with sophistication.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is placed on the Marron Emperador marble floor.

Earth meets metal in this luxurious living space; fusing the unique, high-end characteristics of the Marron Emperador marble floor with the cool steel of the OLED TV's art stand. Quarried from southeast Spain, this warm-toned marble brings touches of brown and black to this minimalist room, allowing the 8K resolution of the OLED TV to take centre stage.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is placed in a Mediterranean style kitchen, which is decorated by stunning Calacatta marble.

A Mediterranean haven steeped in golden sunlight, it’s almost impossible to imagine this scene without a glass of sparkling wine in hand. The timeless design of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's Textured Steel™ Finish effortlessly complements its luxurious surround which features one of the most rare and exceptional marbles in the world. Crafted in Italy, the golden veins that run through the stunning Calacatta marble brings a sense of the outdoors in and brightens the space, just like the darkened InstaView® panel illuminates with two quick knocks to reveal what’s inside.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are placed in the kitchen, which is decorated by Nero Portoro marble.

This Nero Portoro marble wall and countertop is the pinnacle of sophistication; famed for its rare gold veining that is coveted in luxury design. The perfect natural backdrop for the Textured Steel™ Finish of the LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door® Refrigerator which breathe innovation into this contemporary space. While the wood and marble bring a sense of classical nature to this modern kitchen, the state-of-the-art appliance offers minimalist beauty and outstanding design, plus innovative technology such as FRESHshield™ which provides a thermal barrier to lock in freshness.

Marble is synonymous with opulence and sophistication, rooted in nature and history. Timeless, durable and beautiful, marble possesses many of the characteristics that inspire LG SIGNATURE to create sophisticated products with form and function at the forefront.

