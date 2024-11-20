LG SIGNATURE couples technology and design with premium

wood to curate sophisticated spaces enhanced by nature Wood, in its purest form, is the epitome of sophistication. This natural element never conforms, with the ability to be hard or soft, light or dark, smooth or rough. Wood is persistent, much like LG SIGNATURE's innovative technology and designs. This modern technology is the perfect contrast against the powerful properties of nature. Wood has been a key feature in design and architecture for centuries. Enduring and elegant, the flexible nature of wood lends itself well to both modern and traditional spaces. With the ability to flow seamlessly from one room to the next, or contrast with varying textures, grains and colours, each piece of wood is unique. From polished mid-century modern to a minimalist urban style, wood has the power to transform spaces in distinctive ways LG SIGNATURE mirrors the timeless and durable properties of wood, producing luxury technology made to last.

*Lignum Vitae Wood is utilised in the simulated image. Native 8K content required for full resolution effect.

This sophisticated modern living room with Lignum Vitae flooring - famed for being one of the heaviest, hardest and rarest woods in the world – frames the panoramic views of the city. The cityscape is mirrored by the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K which uses deep learning algorithms, the LG OLED TV showcases a life-like picture by enhancing detail and definition. This blend of natural material and modern technology reflects the LG SIGNATURE philosophy of creating contemporary products with innovation and style at their core.

*Brazilian Rosewood Wood is utilised in the simulated image.

Geometric lines form the backbone of this stylish kitchen, with fine grain Brazilian rosewood framing the marble wall and LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door® Refrigerator to create a sleek interior. Brazilian rosewood is sort after for its rich colour and unique grain which perfectly contrasts the veined marble wall and black flooring. The LG SIGNATURE InstaView® Refrigerator features innovative technology such as FRESHshield™ which provides a thermal barrier of cold air to lock in freshness. The mirrored glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks to reveal your favourite foods and beverages without opening the door.

*African Blackwood is utilised in the simulated image.