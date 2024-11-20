Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A Never-Ending Journey:
Timeless Places

View of Winery in Rheingau.

The pandemic has taught us to pivot to a more virtual world in order to stay connected. Technological advancements have even brought us virtual travel, allowing people to remotely explore various locations, from idyllic villages to the deep ocean, and even space stations . The ability to render lifelike scenery has blurred the boundary between the real and the virtual, continuing to expand the possibilities for new forms of travel.

Three barrels in front of a winery in Rheingau.

There are few kinds of travel experiences as romantic and luxurious as winery tours. Although wineries in Germany are not as well-known as those in France or Italy, this only adds to the unexpected pleasure of those visiting. There are 13 wine-producing regions in Germany, including the Rheingau which is situated along the winding path of the Rhine river. The Rheingau is not only the oldest of these regions, but also one of the biggest growers of Germany's most popular grape variety - the Riesling.

Most German wine is produced along the banks of the Moselle and the Rhine. The Rhine, which flows from the south to the north, takes a turn near Mainz. It then follows an easterly path from Eltville to Oestrich Winkel, Rüdesheim, and Assmannshausen before bending again to the north of Lorch. The vineyards situated along the hills to the north of the Rhine make up the Rheingau. This striking and unique landscape is dotted with ancient monasteries and castles, as well as villages made up of traditional wooden homes. This 120km-long path is known as the Riesling Route.

View of Rheingau vineyards with river in the background.
A bunch of grapes hanging from a vine.

No visit to the Rheingau would be complete without a taste of the finest Riesling, but the region also offers much more to enjoy. Each morning, visitors of the vineyards' guesthouses can wake up to the beautiful scenery of the surrounding grapefields before visitng the old wineries built atop the ruins of medieval monasteries for a wine tasing. Also chat with various experts in the field of winemaking such as grape growers, technicians, sommeliers, and cellar masters. Afterwards, visitors can retreat to a restaurant overlooking the vineyards to enjoy fine wine and dining. As a travel destination, the Rheingau truly offers 'healing through all five senses.'

Audience watches an orchestra perform onstage at Kurhaus Wiesbaden.

The Rheingau is also home to various delectable culinary and cultural festivals that draw inspiration from the region's rich history and art. One example is the Rheingau Musik Festival, one of Europe's most beloved music festivals. LG SIGNATURE was a main sponsor for this year's event. The Rheingau’s culture and music came together with LG SIGNATURE’s technology to create a truly unique experience for participants.

Envision being instantly transported to the Rheingau's vineyards. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, with its expansive 88" screen and 8K resolution, brings such visions closer to reality. With millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black and a billion rich colours, the beauty of the Rheingau's scenery can be enjoyed in incredible quality.* Rendered with lifelike clarity and detail, the viewer will soon find themselves standing among the vines of the Rheingau.

Bird's-eye view of Shark Bay.

Whereas the splendor of the Rheingau's vineyards is the result of constant care and tending, the stunning natural scenery of Shark Bay in Western Australia has retained its pristine state through the ages. This fascinating and exotic destination is where some of the planet's most ancient creatures still thrive today.

Aerial view of Shark Bay.
Bird's-eye view of Shark Bay.

Shark Bay is best known for its colony of stromatolites - one of Earth's oldest life forms thought to be largely responsible for introducing oxygen to this planet eons ago. Today, living stromatolites are scarcely found. One of the few well-developed stromatolite areas in the world is Shark Bay's Hamelin Pool. Shark Bay is also home to the world's largest seagrass beds and is a key habitat for dugongs, a type of sea cow, as well as 26 species of endangered Australian mammals.

Video showing LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K's features and views of breathtaking sceneries.
Play

*Native 8K content required for full resolution effect. Availability of 8K content is currently limited. Picture quality dependent on source material.

A remote wilderness that is almost completely devoid of light, Shark Bay’s magnificent night sky is a view to be remembered for a lifetime. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K replicates this stunning view from the comfort of your own home. Capable of achieving perfect black, OLED 8K can display Shark Bay's picturesque world with astounding fidelity due to its ability to express infinite contrast. The display's finely controlled lights capture Shark Bay’s wild night sky with unmatched realism.

A view of Shark Bay at night.

Anticipation for the resumption of travel is higher than ever before. As travel is becoming more feasible, we hope that exploring the unique regions of the Rheingau and Shark Bay with LG SIGNATURE has reminded you of the beauty our world has to offer and keeps you excited for what lies ahead.

