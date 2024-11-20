Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall and to the left there is a spiral staircase a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall and to the left there is a spiral staircase

Simplicity together
with style

a black and white image of alexander who is standing against the wall wearing sunglasses and putting his both hands into his pockets

24-year-old Alexander Vithin is from Saint Petersburg, Russia. Throughout his life, he has always been attracted to geometry and the quantitative sciences, and this inspired him to attend a University of Architecture and Construction.

At the age of 20, he began photographing Russian architecture. The city that he visited most was Moscow, as it is there that the largest and most expensive structures are built. He had been waiting for years to finally capture the beauty and grandeur of these buildings.

Now, his photography has taken him beyond Russia, and he travels across Europe seeking buildings in different countries and cities. His goal is to inspire his Russian audience to take inspiration from new places as a way to refine their style. His photos are a reflection of his ideal world and the spaces he would like to see fill his country. His goal and belief is that simplicity together with style will be formed in Russia.

a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall and to the left there is a spiral staircase

"In recent years, I've began looking endlessly for the meaning in everything; something that's evident from the work on my Instagram profile, website, and other social platforms. Before buying anything, I always ask myself, why do I need this?"

"If I have a valid reason, and it meets my standards for style and functionality, then I buy it. These are the fundamental requirements for everything in my life."

a black and white image of lg signature refrigerator which is hung on the wall

"As for LG SIGNATURE, these home appliances meet all my requirements and are things I want to buy. They are minimalist but meet the needs of any person living in the 21st century."

a black and white image of lg signature washing machine this is laid on the right middle of the frame with a column standing next to it

"Their unsurpassed quality and attention to every detail are truly captivating! Most importantly, though, they reflect the brand's attitude and philosophy that appliances should not just be functional, but also aesthetically pleasing. In all my collaborations with LG SIGNATURE, this is something I really tried to emphaise."

"Of my four preferred products, my absolute favorite is the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W. Every last detail seems to have been rethought and reworked until a seemingly brand-new product has been created. With nothing left of the old and notorious idea of the TV, it has completely broken through barriers and created a new standard for technology in its field. I never cease to be surprised by how compatible it is within any home interior scheme or placement. My photo proves its versatility."

an image of alexander vithin's autograph

Discover more : https://sasha-vithin.com

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     