Art inspires technology.
Technology completes art.
– Washing Machine
LG SIGNATURE is launching a new digital campaign with the slogan 'Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.' The campaign highlights the advancements that enable LG SIGNATURE to create stylish, functional appliances. The great performance of the LG SIGNATURE washing machine enriches daily life and enables stylish living.
The LG SIGNATURE washing machine remains stable even during its most powerful spin cycle. Equipped with an advanced suspension system, the washer provides gentle and effective clothing care. Furthermore, the Dual Ball Balancer keeps loads well-balanced while a clever damping system also contributes to the overall stability of the washing machine.
GENTLE CARE
The LG Inverter Direct Drive motor, one of the greatest technological achievements in home appliance history was first introduced in 1998. Because the motor is directly connected with the drum – without belts or pulleys – the LG SIGNATURE washer is quieter, vibrates less and is able to produce powerful streams of water for better washing results. It also underpins the washer's ability to offer six different motions: stepping, filtration, scrubbing, tumbling, rolling and swinging. Most importantly, the Inverter Direct Drive motor facilitates delicate care for a wide variety of fabrics, thereby helping extend the life of clothing and bedding.