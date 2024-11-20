LG SIGNATURE is launching a new digital campaign with the slogan 'Art inspires technology. Technology completes art.' The campaign highlights the advancements that enable LG SIGNATURE to create stylish, functional appliances. The great performance of the LG SIGNATURE washing machine enriches daily life and enables stylish living.

The LG SIGNATURE washing machine remains stable even during its most powerful spin cycle. Equipped with an advanced suspension system, the washer provides gentle and effective clothing care. Furthermore, the Dual Ball Balancer keeps loads well-balanced while a clever damping system also contributes to the overall stability of the washing machine.