The Art of Wine Preservation :
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
The seamlessly beautiful LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar inspired
by the conditions of traditional wine caves, controls
temperature and humidity levels and minimises vibration to
create an environment suited to preserving and aging wine.
Optimal Preservation
Technology™
- Multi-Temperature
Control
- Two temperature zone shelves can be adjusted to suit white or red wine. Temperature in the third zone drawer is suited for champagnes / sparkling wines.
- * Champagne / Sparkling Wine temperature zone drawer cannot be controlled on a degree basis and is only suitable for wines recommended to be stored between 5-8˚C
- InstaView®
- Two quick knocks on the InstaView® glass panel allows you to see inside without opening the door, minimising temperature fluctuations to preserve the quality of the wine inside
- Vibration Control
- Minimising vibration preserves the quality of the wine by preventing over-aging and floating sediment.
- Temperature Control
- The smooth-running inverter linear compressor minimises vibration, creating a gentle and quiet environment that keeps your wines' flavour profile.
- * Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Voice Assistant features may vary by country: not available in the Australian market.
- Humidity Control
- Humidity control preserves wine flavour and label quality by keeping the air inside at an ideal humidity level.
-
*
Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment.
Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Timeless design
- Textured Steel™ Finish
- The scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable design both in and out.
- Glass Touch Display
- The aesthetically pleasing hidden display only appears when needed, upholding its convenience and simplistic design.
Entertainment through
technology
- Auto Lift Drawer™
- The drawer opens and glides up with the push of a button, making it easier to access.
- Convertible Drawer
- Drawers can be converted from fridge to freezer modes, depending on what's being paired with your wines.*
- * Temperatures cannot be adjusted.
- Auto Open Door™
- Approach the fridge and step on the "Door Open" light projection on the floor and the door will swing ajar. Great if you have your arms full.