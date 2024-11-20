Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
With the capacaity of holding up to 65 bottles of wine, the LG Signature Wine Cellar is the ideal entertaining partner with two convertible refrigerator/freezer drawers for your condiments food and drinks. With the capacaity of holding up to 65 bottles of wine, the LG Signature Wine Cellar is the ideal entertaining partner with two convertible refrigerator/freezer drawers for your condiments food and drinks.

The Art of Wine Preservation :
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

The seamlessly beautiful LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar inspired
by the conditions of traditional wine caves, controls
temperature and humidity levels and minimises vibration to
create an environment suited to preserving and aging wine.

Optimal Preservation
Technology™

Line drawing of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, highlighting red wine, white wine, and champagne storage sections.
Multi-Temperature
Control
Two temperature zone shelves can be adjusted to suit white or red wine. Temperature in the third zone drawer is suited for champagnes / sparkling wines.
* Champagne / Sparkling Wine temperature zone drawer cannot be controlled on a degree basis and is only suitable for wines recommended to be stored between 5-8˚C
With two quick knocks on the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the InstaView® panel illuminates to reveal whats inside.
InstaView®
Two quick knocks on the InstaView® glass panel allows you to see inside without opening the door, minimising temperature fluctuations to preserve the quality of the wine inside
Illustration of an Inverter Linear Compressor
Vibration Control
Minimising vibration preserves the quality of the wine by preventing over-aging and floating sediment.
Illustration of fluctuating wavelengths, explaining the steady temperature setting of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
Temperature Control
The smooth-running inverter linear compressor minimises vibration, creating a gentle and quiet environment that keeps your wines' flavour profile.
* Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.
The illustration showing a finger icon pressing the 'Ventilation' option on LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar glass touch display.

*Voice Assistant features may vary by country: not available in the Australian market.

Humidity Control
Humidity control preserves wine flavour and label quality by keeping the air inside at an ideal humidity level.
* Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment.

Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Timeless design

Three icons of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar indicating it's scratch-free feature.
Textured Steel™ Finish
The scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable design both in and out.
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's glass touch display shows various refrigerator feature options.

*Voice Assistant features may vary by country: not available in the Australian market.

Glass Touch Display
The aesthetically pleasing hidden display only appears when needed, upholding its convenience and simplistic design.

Entertainment through
technology

A sligh push of a button located near the InstaView® glass panel causes LG SIGNATRE Wine Cellar drawer to lift up automatically.
Auto Lift Drawer™
The drawer opens and glides up with the push of a button, making it easier to access.
Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar drawer which can be converted from fridge to freezer modes*
Convertible Drawer
Drawers can be converted from fridge to freezer modes, depending on what's being paired with your wines.*
* Temperatures cannot be adjusted.
Step on the 'Door Open' light projection on the floor and the door will swing ajar.
Auto Open Door™
Approach the fridge and step on the "Door Open" light projection on the floor and the door will swing ajar. Great if you have your arms full.

