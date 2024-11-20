Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 showing its dimension of the whole product body An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 showing its dimension of the whole product body

Striving for perfection
through craftsmanship:
LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV
redefines meaning of quality

Advanced Technologies, Premium Materials and an Emphasis
on Craftmanship Makes the LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV a Cut
Above the Rest

World's first 8K OLED TV
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, arguably one of the most advanced television thanks to the LG technological innovation, has come to life to provide consumers with eye-watering resolution and immersive viewing experiences.
Boasting a gigantic 88-inch screen composed of 33 million self-emitting pixels, the groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K's massive yet surprisingly thin panel sets it apart from the rest.

Product development

Image showing the change and product development history of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV by series Image showing the change and product development history of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV by series
LG is redefining the TV category with its revolutionary products.
  • G series : Slim tempered-glass panels that appear to be floating on air.
  • Wallpaper TV : Razor-thin wallpaper design screen thats less than 4mm thin.
  • 8K OLED TV : The world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
  • Rollable TV : The world's first rollable TV.

Striving for Perfection
through craftsmanship

  • Image explaining how engineers manually assemble the component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs
    1 Skilled staff oversee the assembly of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs.
  • Image explaining how LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is elaboratelly tested such as for 168 hours
    2 After assembly, the TV is subject to an aging test for reliable performance.
  • Image explaining how durability test is being done in the condition of 40 degree C for 48 hours
    3 The durability test places the OLED TV in a room at 40°C for 48 hours.
  • Image explaining how quality test of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is progressed in various watching television scenario
    4 Final products are subjected to quality testing to ensure they live up to the standard of LG SIGNATURE.

Premium materials

Image explaining that the stand body of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV is made of aluminum and how durable it is
Premium aluminum
The TV stand is made from premium aluminum enhancing rigidity and bringing even more beauty to the design.
Image explaining that how aluminum stand body of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV is crafted by hand
An unique design aluminum stand carefully crafted by hand
With every single stand built by hand, only a small number of units are produced per day to ensure high quality and craftsmanship.

