Striving for perfection
through craftsmanship:
LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV
redefines meaning of quality
Advanced Technologies, Premium Materials and an Emphasis
on Craftmanship Makes the LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV a Cut
Above the Rest
The World's First 8K OLED TV
- World's first 8K OLED TV
- LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, arguably one of the most advanced television thanks to the LG technological innovation, has come to life to provide consumers with eye-watering resolution and immersive viewing experiences.
- Boasting a gigantic 88-inch screen composed of 33 million self-emitting pixels, the groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K's massive yet surprisingly thin panel sets it apart from the rest.
Product development
- LG is redefining the TV category with its revolutionary products.
-
- G series : Slim tempered-glass panels that appear to be floating on air.
- Wallpaper TV : Razor-thin wallpaper design screen thats less than 4mm thin.
- 8K OLED TV : The world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
- Rollable TV : The world's first rollable TV.
Striving for Perfection
through craftsmanship
-
1 Skilled staff oversee the assembly of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs.
-
2 After assembly, the TV is subject to an aging test for reliable performance.
-
3 The durability test places the OLED TV in a room at 40°C for 48 hours.
-
4 Final products are subjected to quality testing to ensure they live up to the standard of LG SIGNATURE.
Premium materials
- Premium aluminum
- The TV stand is made from premium aluminum enhancing rigidity and bringing even more beauty to the design.
- An unique design aluminum stand carefully crafted by hand
- With every single stand built by hand, only a small number of units are produced per day to ensure high quality and craftsmanship.