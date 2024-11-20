We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
0.4kg rice, 1000ml water, 3 tablespoons oil, 3 teaspoons saffron water, salt to taste
(Weight Range 0.1~0.4kg, Microwave-safe bowl(deep glass pot))
Auto Cook
MEA: Use Popular Menu No.4
1.Wash rice and drain. Add rice, water, salt, liquid oil and saffron water into deep glass bowl and mix them.
2. Do not cover to vaporize whole water. Place food in the oven.
3. After cooking. Stir and stand covered for 5 minutes.
Manual Cook
1. Wash rice and drain. Add rice, water, salt, liquid oil and saffron water into a deep glass bowl and mix them.
2. Do not cover to vaporize whole water. Place food in the oven. Microwave in 1000w for 3min.
3. When BEEP , stir rice and then coer with lid. Press start to continue cooking.
4. Afer cooking, stir and stand covered for 5 minutes.
Recommended Recipes
Highly Rated
Our Picks for You
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.