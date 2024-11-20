We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Commercial Display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
60"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness
1000cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
5000:1
-
Input Signal
NTSC/PAL/SECAM/HD,VGA-SXGA
VIDEO
-
Colour Temperature Control
Normal/Warm/Cool/User
-
New XD Engine
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D
-
NR
Yes
-
DCDi
Yes
-
PSM
Dynamic/Standard/Mild/User
SOUND
-
SRS
Yes
-
BBE
Yes
-
AVL
Yes
-
SSM
SRS TXT/Flat/Music/Movie/Sports/User
FUNCTION
-
Text
1500P
-
Image Sticking
ISM,Orbiter,White Wash,Inversion
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
Spectacle/Full Screen/Original/4:3/16:9/14:9/Zoom
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pivot(Vertical Display)
Yes
OSD
-
OSD Language
English
VSC BOARD
-
RS-232C
1
-
HDMI
1
-
IR Jack(Phone type)
1
-
PC Audio In(Phone type)
1
-
RGB Out(D-sub 15pin)
1
-
RGB In(D-sub 15pin)
1
-
Variable Audio Out(R/L)
1
-
External Speaker(8 Ohm)
1
GENERAL
-
AC Input
100~240V,50/60Hz
-
Dimension
1455x883x119mm
-
Weight
65.3kg
