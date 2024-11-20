We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.45'' Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
21.45"
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Colour Gamut
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2493 x 0.241 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
511.6 x 383.5 x 190 mm
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
511.6 x 295 x 40.2 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
620 x 365 x 141 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
2.6kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
2.2kg
-
Packed Weight
3.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
75mm x 75mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
HDMI
Yes (x1)
-
D-Sub
Yes (x1)
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI
x1
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
Flicker safe, Reader Mode, Colour Weakness, Super Resolution+, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Smart Energy Saving
-
Stand
Tilt
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
19W (Typ), 22W (Max)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
