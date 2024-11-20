We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
24'' (60cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ)
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth / Number of Colours
8bit (6bit+FRC) / 16.7 M
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI 1ea (ver1.4)
USB-C 1ea :DP Alternate Mode Data Transsmission Power Delivery 45W USB Downstream Port 2ea (ver 3.0)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
USB Typ-c
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
5.3 kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
3.1 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Smart Energy Saving, Colour Calibrated, Flicker Safe, Picture Mode (Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game) OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 ~ +35 º
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
17W (typ) 20W (Max) W (Energy Star)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
