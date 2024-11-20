We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
POWER
-
DC Off
Under 0.3W
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Under 0.3W
-
Normal On (EPA)
26W
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
30W
-
Output
19V/1.3A
STANDARD
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Shipping Weight
9.3 lbs
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
21.9" x 16.6" x 7.2"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
21.9" x 13.0" x 1.5"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
27.1" x 15.4" x 4.9"
-
With Stand Weight
6.8 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
6.2 lbs
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Ratio
Wide, Original
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Gamma Control
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
Colour Temperature
Yes
-
R/G/B Colour Control
Yes
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
PANEL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
23.8"
-
Colour Depth
16.7M Colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745x0.2745
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
FHD
-
Brightness
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Response Time
5ms (Faster)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
STAND
-
Detachable Base
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI™
Yes
-
Wall mount size (mm)
75 x 75
-
Manual
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
SOFTWARE
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
No built-in speaker
