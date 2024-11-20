27" Full HD IPS Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lifelike Picture Quality
LG IPS panels allow you to enjoy lifelike picture quality with minimal colour variation from wide viewing angles. Featuring superior consistency in colour temperature and less change in contrast, LG IPS panels boast excellent image reproduction.