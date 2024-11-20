Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Support

27" IPS Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27MQ400-B

27" IPS Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.6 cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Curvature

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Colour Weakness, Cinema, Game

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • VRR

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • OSD Language

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (V Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    48~75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • [Location]

    Back(Horizontal)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    24W (19V / 1.3A)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Design

    Narrow Bezel design

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    Matt Black

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    Matt Black

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    Matt Black

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    Matt Black

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Tilt

    -5~20º

  • Wall Mountable

    75 x 75 mm

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 456.4 x 204.1mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 362.5 x 56.2mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    698 x 141 x 443mm

  • Weight with Stand

    3.5kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.9kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    600/1260/1428

STANDARD

  • TCO

    NO

  • EPA

    NO

  • TUV-TYPE

    YES

  • TUV-GS

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    NO

  • CB

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • EPEAT (USA)

    NO

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    NO

  • ErP

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    NO

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    NO

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • CCC (for China)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C (USB-IF)

    NO

  • USB-C (VESA)

    NO

  • VESA wall mount standard

    NO

  • Others (Standard)

    CEC, EAC, SIRC, MEPS

