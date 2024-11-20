Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor

27QN880-B

27'' QHD Ergo IPS Monitor

(0)
LG QHD Monitor Ergo
An immersive experience for work, watch and play1

An immersive experience for work, watch and play

LG QHD Monitor expands your view for elevated productivity, all in an easy set-up. The rich, vivid IPS display delivers accurate colour at wide angles, along with impressive refresh rates and response times for gaming and fast action.

Stunning Image Quality

2560 x 1440 QHD IPS sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

27" QHD IPS Display

 

Lifelike colour with IPS and QHD resolution

Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 27" and 2560x1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features realistic, accurate colour and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Whatever the task, get it done fast.

 

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB, HDR10

Full Movement of Display
Multi Motion Stand

A monitor and stand in one

Customise your setup in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot – the Ergo Stand provides flexibility to design an ergonomic work environment and can be easily adapted to your working style. A simple press and click helps improve productivity and efficiency, while saving space.

Extend/Retract

Swivel

Height

Pivot

Tilt

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with a Range of Postures

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a customised workstation.
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Home Officer With Ergo
Scene of Officer With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo

Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Easy-Install-USB-C

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Easy-Cable-Management

Easy Cable

Management

Easy-C-Clamp-Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

    Print

    Key Specs

    • Size [Inch]

      27

    • Resolution

      2560 x 1440

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      350

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      75

    • Response Time

      5ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

    All Spec

    DISPLAY

    • Size [Inch]

      27

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Response Time

      5ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Resolution

      2560 x 1440

    • Pixel Pitch [mm]

      0.2331 x 0.2331

    • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

      16.7M

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      350

    • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

      1000:1

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

    • Colour Gamut (Min.)

      sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      75

    • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

      280

    • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

      700:1

    • Size [cm]

      68.466

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI

      YES(2ea)

    • DisplayPort

      YES(1ea)

    • DP Version

      1.4

    • USB-C

      YES(1ea)

    • Headphone out

      3-pole (Sound Only)

    • USB Downstream Port

      YES(2ea/ver3.0)

    • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

      YES

    • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

      2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

    • USB-C (Power Delivery)

      60W

    FEATURES

    • HDR 10

      YES

    • AMD FreeSync™

      FreeSync

    • Colour Weakness

      YES

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • Colour Calibrated in Factory

      YES

    • Flicker Safe

      YES

    • Dynamic Action Sync

      YES

    • Black Stabiliser

      YES

    • Reader Mode

      YES

    • Super Resolution+

      YES

    • HDR Effect

      YES

    MECHANICAL

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

    • Wall Mountable [mm]

      100 x 100

    SOUND

    • Maxx Audio

      YES

    • Speaker

      5W x 2

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

    • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

      717 x 477 x 247

    • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      613.5 x  604.0 x 404.5

    • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

    • Weight in Shipping [kg]

      12.9

    • Weight with Stand [kg]

      8.65

    • Weight without Stand [kg]

      4.75

    INFO

    • Product name

      PC Monitor

    • Year

      2020

    POWER

    • Power Consumption (Max.)

      140W

    • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

      0.5W

    • Power Consumption (Typ.)

      38W

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      Less than 0.3W

    • AC Input

      100-240V (50/60Hz)

    • Type

      External Power(Adapter)

    ACCESSORY

    • HDMI

      YES

    • Others (Accessory)

      DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

    • USB-C

      YES

    SW APPLICATION

    • Dual Controller

      YES

    • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

      YES

    STANDARD

    • RoHS

      YES

    What people are saying

    Where to buy

    Find a retailer.

    Our Picks for You 

