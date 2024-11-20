We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
32"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth(Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.363 x 0.363 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate
75 Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd (typ) / 200cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1200:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
D-Sub
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
27W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Colour Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No built-in speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
729.4 x 513.3 x 224.8 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
614 x 490 x 185 mm
-
With Stand Weight
6.9 kg
-
Without Stand Weight
6.2 kg
-
Shipping Weight
8.3 kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
195174007877
What people are saying
