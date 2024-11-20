32” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32QN600-B

32" QHD IPS Monitor

IPS Display and QHD Resolution

The 32” (2560x1440) QHD IPS display delivers realistic lifelike colour reproduction with clarity and detail from wide viewing angles.

Lifelike color with IPS and QHD resolution

* Image has been illustrated.

HDR10 with bright color coverage
HDR10

Enjoy The Latest Video and Games in HDR

HDR10 creates a visually immersive and dynamic experience and enhances the colour of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut. A true difference in colour and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Less blue, improved visual comfort
Reader Mode

Comfortable Conditions for Reading

By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading. Activate Reader Mode with just a touch of a button, to comfortably read on the monitor for longer periods.

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ technology helps reduce the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.

AMD FreeSync™ and more gaming features

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised to enhance feature understanding.

Arcline Stand or Wall Mount

The monitor can be situated on a desk with adjustable tilt positions or wall mounted to free up the workspace.

*Wall mount accessories not included.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727 x 0.2727

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    804 x 500 x 202

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 512.3 x 208.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.3

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

