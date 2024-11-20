We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' Full HD Monitor with IPS and Built in Webcam
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
23.8"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
200cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
553.4 x 240 x 382.7 mm (Min)
553.4 x 240 x 512.7 mm (Max)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
6.0kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
3.8kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
631 x 479 x 200 mm
-
Packed Weight
8.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
HDMI
Yes (x1)
-
DisplayPort
DP Version 1.2 (x1)
-
USB-C
Yes (x1)
-
USB
USB Upstream (Common port with USB-C)
USB Downstream (ver 3.0) x 2
USB Downstream (ver 2.0) x 1
-
Mic In
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes (Mic/Headphone Combo)
ACCESSORIES -
-
USB-C Cable
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
Flicker safe, Reader Mode, Colour Weakness, Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Smart Energy Saving, Camera, Mic
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
19W (Typ), 90W (Max)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.