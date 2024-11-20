We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" LG Professional LCD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47" (119cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080(FHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Dynamic CR
20,000:1
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800mm x 400mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
36mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
111.70cm x 66.10cm x 11.87cm
-
Weight (kg)
28.80kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
120.3cm × 77.8cm × 33.2cm
-
Packed Weight
31.53kg
CONNECTIVITY INPUT
-
Digital
HDMI/DVI(1) with HDCP
-
Analog
RGB/DVI(3.5Φ 1) , Component(RCA 1), Composite(RCA 1)
-
Audio
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT
-
Digital
No
-
Analog
RGB(1), Composite(BNC 1)
-
Audio
Composite(RCA 1), External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C(1)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temp. Sensor, USB playback, ISM Method, Key Lock
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
DPMS
1W(RGB), 1W(HDMI/DVI)
-
Power Consumption
240W (Typical)
-
Power Off
0.5W
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible(optional)
Yes
-
External Media Player Attatchable
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG
-
Optional
AP-WX60 (Wall Mount)ST4710K (Stand), SP0000K (Speaker)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Compatibility
Elite-S, eZ-net Manager
ENVIRONMENT CONDITION
-
Operation Temperature
0˚C to 40˚C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC / C-Tick
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
