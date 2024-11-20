We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" Full HD Digital Signage Solution
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47" (119cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
700cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1, 3,000:1 (DCR)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800mm x 400mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
17.9mm (left/top/right/bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
107.95cm x 62.46cm x 12.29cm
-
Weight (kg)
22.2kg
CONNECTIVITY INPUT
-
Digital
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
Component(1), AV(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
PC/AV/Component Audio In(1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1)
-
USB
Yes(1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT
-
Digital
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C(1)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Tile Mode
Yes (15 x 15)
-
Supersign Compatability
Elite-W / Elite-W lite
-
Temp Sensor
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
130W
-
Power Off
0.5W
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual
-
Optional
AP-WX60, ST1000K (Stand), SP0000K (Speaker)
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC / C-Tick
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 5.1)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.