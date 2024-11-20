Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
UltraGear™ 27 inch QHD 144Hz IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, HDR10

27GN800-B

Front view of LG 27 inch UltraGear™ 27GN800-B gaming monitor with 144Hz, HDR, QHD and IPS 1ms
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

LG UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming monitor with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
*Image has been dramatised to illustrate feature.

Speed

 

IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster)

144Hz Refresh Rate

Picture Quality

 

HDR10

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

 

 

NVIDA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster)

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy​

With a response time that is 1ms (GtG at Faster), blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster).
144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Vivid Colours​ and Sharp Details

Supporting sRGB 99% (typ.) and HDR10, this LG UltraGear gaming monitor allows you to experience dramatic visual immersion when viewing HDR content. Enjoy vivid battlefield scenes, with rich colours and contrast, even from wide viewing angles.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

React Faster to Opponents

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    703 x 154 x 449

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

