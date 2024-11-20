Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
UltraGear™ 27 inch OLED QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG), G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium

UltraGear™ 27 inch OLED QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG), G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium

27GR95QE-B

UltraGear™ 27 inch OLED QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG), G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium

(2)
Front view of the LG 27 inch UltraGear™ (27GR95QE-B) OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time
Born to Game.

Born to Game

240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG at Faster) Response Time.

The Display

 

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

 

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

 

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® CompatibleAMD FreeSync™ Premium**

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
**AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

27-inch QHD OLED
27-inch QHD OLED

Designed for Gaming

The OLED gaming monitor supports HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide colour gamut, for an immersive gaming experience.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED pixels provide an immersive gaming experience with rich colour expression and fast response time.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED

  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, gamers can experience colour reproduction and visuals as the game creators intended.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).

Anti-Glare

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

The Anti-Glare & Low reflection features provide a viewing experience with reduced screen distraction even in brightly lit environments.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

OLED UltraGear™

The UltraGear™ monitor delivers an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG at Faster) response time on an OLED display.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

240Hz Refresh Rate

The 240Hz refresh rate lets gamers see the next frame quickly and helps images appear smoothly. Gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.

0.03ms (GtG at Faster) Response time

The 0.03ms (GtG at Faster) response time helps reduce reverse ghosting and assists objects to render clearly. Gamers can enjoy  smooth movement and visual fluidity.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

Amplify Your Gaming with OLED

The monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate when using HDMI 2.1.Gamers can enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate via the DisplayPort or HDMI 2.1 connection.*

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with the adjustable base which can swivel, tilt, height adjust and pivot.
Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Gamer-centric Design

UltraGear™ Remote Control.

UltraGear™ Remote Control

The UltraGear™ Remote Control can turn the monitor on or off, adjust sound, change modes and alter settings.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole Headphone out.

4-pole Headphone out

Enjoy your games while having voice chat and experience virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customise the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your display with OLED Care

OLED Care helps to prevent after image and display burn-in that can occur when a static high-contrast image is displayed for a long time.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) while in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.**

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
**FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Size [cm]

    67.32

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.35

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.05

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    94W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    74W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Others (Accessory)

    Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

