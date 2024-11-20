Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32'' UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium

32'' UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium

32GN650-B

32'' UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium

front view
Gaming Monitor
Lg Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor.

* Image is simulated and may differ from actual use.

 

Speed

Picture Quality

Tech

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms Mbr
1ms MBR

Immersive Speed

Responsiveness on a dime. With 1ms response time, gamers see fast action, obstacles and opponents in near real time for a clear advantage.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With Srgb 95% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Experience the Colours of Combat

HDR10 delivers dynamic contrast and high-fidelity colour reproduction.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

The monitor can be adjusted to suit your required gaming position.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Height, Tilt, and Pivot Adjustable Stand

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Dynamic Action Sync

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimised input lag.

 

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Black Stabiliser

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabiliser is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

 

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Crosshair Feature

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
    Key Specs

    • Size [Inch]

      31.5

    • Resolution

      2560 x 1440

    • Panel Type

      VA

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      350

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      165

    • Response Time

      5ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Pivot

    All Spec

    DISPLAY

    • Size [Inch]

      31.5

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Panel Type

      VA

    • Response Time

      5ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Resolution

      2560 x 1440

    • Pixel Pitch [mm]

      0.2724 x 0.2724

    • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

      16.7M

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      350

    • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

      3000:1

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

    • Colour Gamut (Min.)

      sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      165

    • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

      280

    • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

      1800:1

    • Size [cm]

      80

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI

      YES(2ea)

    • DisplayPort

      YES(1ea)

    • DP Version

      1.4

    • Headphone out

      3-pole (Sound Only)

    FEATURES

    • HDR 10

      YES

    • AMD FreeSync™

      FreeSync Premium

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • Colour Calibrated in Factory

      YES

    • Flicker Safe

      YES

    • Dynamic Action Sync

      YES

    • Black Stabiliser

      YES

    • Crosshair

      YES

    • Reader Mode

      YES

    • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

      YES

    • Auto Input Switch

      YES

    • HDR Effect

      YES

    MECHANICAL

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Pivot

    • Wall Mountable [mm]

      100 x 100

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

    • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

      793 x 227 x 557

    • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

    • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      714.7 x 428 x 50.9

    • Weight in Shipping [kg]

      10.3

    • Weight with Stand [kg]

      7.2

    • Weight without Stand [kg]

      5.1

    INFO

    • Product name

      UltraGear

    • Year

      2020

    POWER

    • Power Consumption (Max.)

      63W

    • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

      Less than 0.5W

    • Power Consumption (Typ.)

      60W

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      Less than 0.3W

    • AC Input

      100-240V (50/60Hz)

    • Type

      External Power(Adapter)

    ACCESSORY

    • Display Port

      YES

    SW APPLICATION

    • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

      YES

    STANDARD

    • RoHS

      YES

