32'' UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium
* Image is simulated and may differ from actual use.
Speed
Picture Quality
Tech
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Stylish Design
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Height, Tilt, and Pivot Adjustable Stand
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
793 x 227 x 557
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 428 x 50.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
63W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
