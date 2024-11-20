We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 165Hz / 180Hz (Overclock)
Designed for Incredible Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
-
Off
-
On
Crosshair Feature
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
793 x 227 x 557
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 428 x 50.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.8
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
