We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
38" Curved
-
Panel Technology
Nano IPS™
-
Colour Gamut
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GTG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
896 x 588 x 312 mm (Up)
896 x 478 x 312 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
896 x 394 x 111 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
9.2kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
7.0kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1058 x 551x 255 mm
-
Packed Weight
13.4kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI (ver 2.0) x2
DisplayPort (ver 1.4) x1
-
Output (Rear)
USB Upstream (ver 3.0) x1
USB Downstream (ver 3.0) x2
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
DisplayPort Cable, HDMI Cable
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / No
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, Reader Mode, AMD FreeSync™, G-SYNC Compatible, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, OnScreen Control, OverClocking, Auto Input Switch, Sphere Lighting, Variable Backlight, Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application, Lighting Option, Lighting Mode
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
70W (Typ), 140W (Max)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.