38" Stretched LCD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
38"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:4
-
Native Resolution
1920x502 (FHD)
-
Pixels (HxVx3)
2,891,520
-
Brightness
420cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Colour Depth
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 10%, Hard Coating (3H)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours (Landscape)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 502@ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
28 ~ 70kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
57 ~ 63Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
25.0MHz ~ 140.0MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate/Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Colour Temperature Control
Normal/Warm/Cool/User
REAR INPUTS
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub
1/1
-
HDTV Formats
480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/1080i/1080p
-
PC Formats
Auto Scaling to FHD
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
1 / 1, Female-to- Female Crossed Type
-
RJ-45
Yes
-
Discrete IR Input
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Source Selection
Digital (HDMI/DVI) / Analog (RGB)
-
Tracking
Auto / Clock / Phase
-
Set-up
Language (English only)
-
Time
Clock Hour / Clock Minute / Week Day / On/Off Timer / Sleep Time / Auto Sleep / Power Saving
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
110W
-
Power Consumption (DPMS)
3W (DVI)
-
Power Consumption (Switch Off)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
986.4x299.4x90.0mm
