MyView 25 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White

25SR50F-W

MyView 25 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White

(0)
Front view of the 25 Inch LG MyView (25SR50F-W) White Smart Monitor with FHD resolution, webOS and a remote control

LG MyView Smart Monitor - One screen. Endless possibilities.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

In your own space,
with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.^

Work smart, play hard

LG MyView Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps*, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.

webOS 23

Personalised discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore a vast range of content with built-in streaming services* like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Get tailored content recommendations and enjoy built-in apps^ such as Music and Sports.

webOS 23 new home.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
The Remote Control is included in the package.
^Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps* and check notifications quickly.

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related service are required. It may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy immersive customised music with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Follow your favourite teams

Get personalised and timely updates* shared with you.

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge** by pressing the button on the optional Magic Remote^, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
**AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your LG ThinQ-enabled appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard* makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your ThinQ-enabled LG appliances and devices^ on one screen with the remote.**

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features*, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries:
an/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor^ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colours, sharp picture

The 24.5" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide-angled viewing, up to 178 degrees.

Stylish space-saving design.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it offers an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

LG MyView Smart Monitor offers two USB and two HDMI* ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.

    Print

    All Spec

    INFO

    • Product name

      25SR50F-W

    • Year

      2023

    DISPLAY

    • Size (Inch)

      24.5 inch

    • Size (cm)

      62.2cm

    • Resolution

      1920x1080

    • Panel Type

      IPS (Normal)

    • Local Dimming Zone

      NO

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Brightness (Typ.)

      300nits

    • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

      300nits

    • Color Gamut (Typ.)

      NTSC 72%

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      NTSC 72%

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      16.7M

    • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

      16.7M

    • Colour Bit

      8bit (6bit+FRC)

    • Color Bit

      8bit (6bit+FRC)

    • Response Time

      8ms(Typ)

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    • Surface Treatment

      Low Haze Type

    SMART INFORMATION

    • Platform

      KF23F

    • webOS Version

      webOS 23

    FEATURES

    • HDR 10

      YES

    • VESA DisplayHDR™

      NO

    • Dolby Vision™

      NO

    • Picture Mode

      YES

    • Auto Brightness

      Auto Brightness

    • Game Optimizer

      NO

    • Game Optimiser

      NO

    • Sleep Timer

      YES

    • Quick Start+

      YES

    • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

      YES

    • Hotel Mode

      NO

    • Store Mode

      YES

    • Energy Saving

      YES

    • Flicker safe

      YES

    • Reader Mode

      NO

    • PBP

      NO

    • PIP

      NO

    • Equalizer

      YES

    • Equaliser

      YES

    • Bluetooth Speaker

      YES

    • Camera

      NO

    • Windows Hello

      NO

    • NVIDIA G-Sync™

      NO

    • AMD FreeSync™

      NO

    NETWORK

    • Bluetooth

      YES

    • LAN

      NO

    • Wi-Fi

      YES

    • Others

      N/A

    SMART CONVENIENCE

    • Home

      YES

    • Home Dashboard

      YES

    • Apps

      YES

    • Web Browser

      YES

    • USB Media Player

      YES

    • Live Menu

      YES

    • Voice Recognition

      YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

    • Digital Video Recording

      NO

    • Time Machine Ready

      NO

    • ThinQ App

      YES

    • Network File Brower

      YES

    • Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)

      YES

    • AirPlay

      YES

    • Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)

      YES

    • Mobile TV On

      YES

    CONNECTIVITY

    • Audio In

      NO

    • CI Slot

      NO

    • Component (Resolution)

      NO

    • Composite (Resolution)

      NO

    • D-Sub

      NO

    • DVI-D

      NO

    • DisplayPort

      NO

    • HDMI

      2EA

    • HDMI Version

      2.1

    • HDMI (HDCP Version)

      1.4

    • HDMI (w/o VRR)

      50~60Hz

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB-C

      NO

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    • USB Upstream Port

      NO

    • USB Downstream Port

      YES (USB-A 2EA)

    • Headphone Out

      YES (3-pole)

    • Mic In

      NO

    • Optical Out

      NO

    • RCA Input

      NO

    • RCA Output

      NO

    • S-Video

      NO

    • SCART

      NO

    • Speaker Out

      NO

    • Camera

      NO

    • [Location]

      [Location]

    SOUND

    • Speaker

      5W x 2

    • DTS HP:X

      NO

    • Maxx Audio

      NO

    • Rich Bass

      NO

    POWER

    • AC Input

      100~240V,50/60Hz

    • DC Output

      19V 2.53A

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      0.5

    • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

      0.5

    • Power Consumption (Typ.)

      30W

    • Type

      External Power (Adapter)

    MECHANICAL

    • Borderless Design

      3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

    • Colour (Front Cabinet)

      White

    • Color (Front Cabinet)

      White

    • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

      White

    • Color (Middle Cabinet)

      White

    • Colour (Back Cover)

      White

    • Color (Back Cover)

      White

    • Colour (Stand Body)

      White

    • Color (Stand Body)

      White

    • Colour (Stand Base)

      White

    • Color (Stand Base)

      White

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt

    • Tilt

      -5º ~ 15º

    • Swivel

      NO

    • Pivot

      NO

    • Wall Mountable

      100x100

    • Base Detachable

      YES

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

    • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9

    • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

      731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0

    • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

      892 X 131 X 517

    • Dimension In Shipping (W x H x D)

      892 x 131 x 517

    • Weight with Stand

      6.6kg

    • Weight without Stand

      5.4kg

    • Weight in Shipping

      9kg

    • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

      384ea / 768ea / 864ea

    CONTROL KEY

    • Key Location

      bottom

    • Key Number (Power Key Included)

      5

    • Key Type

      Joystick

    • LED Color(On mode)

      OFF

    • LED Colour (On Mode)

      OFF

    • LED Color(Power save mode)

      Red

    • LED Colour (Power Save Mode)

      Red

    • LED Color(Standby)

      Red

    • LED Colour(Standby)

      Red

    GENERAL FUNCTION

    • DDC/CI

      YES

    • HDCP

      YES

    • Key Lock

      YES

    • Plug & Play

      YES

    STANDARD

    • TCO

      NO

    • EPA

      NO

    • TUV-TYPE

      NO

    • TUV-GS

      NO

    • TUV-Ergo

      NO

    • CB

      YES

    • UL(cUL)

      YES

    • FCC-B

      YES

    • EPEAT (USA)

      NO

    • EPEAT (Germany)

      NO

    • ErP

      YES

    • CE

      YES

    • BIS (for India)

      YES

    • VCCI (for Japan)

      YES

    • BSMI (for Taiwan)

      YES

    • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

      YES

    • CCC (for China)

      YES

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB-C (USB-IF)

      NO

    • USB-C (VESA)

      NO

    ACCESSORY

    • RF cable

      NO

    • Remote Controller

      YES (White Slim)

    • Magic Remote Controller

      NO

    • Remote Controller (Color)

      White

    • Battery (Remote Controller)

      YES

    • PC Audio cable

      NO

    • RCA 3Line (Gender)

      NO

    • RCA 5Line (Gender)

      NO

    • Adapter

      YES

    • Power Cord

      YES(according to country)

    • Power Cord (Color/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • D-Sub

      NO

    • DVI-D

      NO

    • HDMI

      YES

    • HDMI (Color/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • Display Port

      NO

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB Type C

      NO

    • USB A to B

      NO

    • Calibration Report (Paper)

      NO

    What people are saying

    Where to buy

    Find a retailer.

