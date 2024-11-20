Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MyView 27 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

MyView 27 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

27SR73U-W

MyView 27 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

(0)
Front view of the 27 Inch LG MyView (27SR73U-W) White Smart Monitor with 4K UHD resolution, webOS and a remote control

LG MyView Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

On the desk by the sunlit window, there is a smart monitor displaying a movie on its screen. Beside the monitor, there is a lamp and a potted plant. On the desk, there is a keyboard and a mouse.

In your own space,
with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.^

My kind of screen

Work smart and play with the slim LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display, and enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.*
The video shows a smart monitor placed on the desk, with the screen transitioning in the order of webOS, home office, music, game, fitness, and sports.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.

On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

webOS 23

On the table, there is a smart monitor, displaying a home office document being worked on. To the left of the monitor, there is a cup with a handle, and to the right, there is a mobile phone, a pencil holder, and a stand.

Work without a PC

On the table, there is a monitor displaying a scene from a movie, and the same scene is displayed on a tablet and a mobile device placed to the bottom right.

Mirror from your devices^

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.

UHD 4K IPS display

On the table, the monitor displays the Home dashboard screen, with the LG ThinQ App icon visible in the bottom left corner.

Control with ThinQ**

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
^Screen mirror feature requires the screen and mirrored device to be connected to the same WiFi network.

webOS 23

Personalised discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore a vast range of content^ with built-in streaming services* like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Get tailored recommendations from content to music** and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.
On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased seperately.
^The Remote Control is included in the package.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps* and check notifications quickly.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge~ by pressing the button on the optional Magic Remote^, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely*, and enjoy multiple Home Office services*.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy immersive customised music with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favourite teams

Get personalised and timely updates shared with you.

Game*

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG MyView Smart Monitor. Access cloud games^ directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.

*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset is sold seperately
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

27” UHD 4K IPS display

Great display for both work and play

The white monitor with 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 90% DCI-P3* reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles. It gives you a dramatic visual experience, whether you're enjoying entertainment or processing work.

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances.

The ThinQ Home Dashboard* makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG ThinQ-enabled appliances on one screen with the remote.~

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
~The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features*, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
Make your work and play smarter with the LG MyView Smart Monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
The Remote Control is included in the package.
The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your smart monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt* adjustment.
There is a monitor with a thin bezel, displaying the screen at a -15-degree angle, providing a side view showcasing the tilt, and exhibiting a stylish front view.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: 5~15˚.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

LG MyView Smart Monitor offers USB Type-C™ and two HDMI* ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    27SR73U-W

  • Year

    2024

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    68.6 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27.0

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS (3-side)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400nits

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

    400nits

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554mmx0.1554mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SMART INFORMATION

  • Platform

    KID23Q

  • webOS Version

    webOS 23

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    Auto Brightness

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Quick Start+

    Yes

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Equaliser

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    Yes

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Camera

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    NO

  • VESA ClearMR

    NO

  • Black Stabiliser

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Equaliser

    YES

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    YES

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • LAN

    NO

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Home

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apps

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

  • Live Menu

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)

    Yes

  • AirPlay

    Yes

  • Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    YES

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • USB Media Player

    YES

  • Voice Recognition

    YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

  • ThinQ App

    YES

  • Wireless Screen Share

    YES

  • AirPlay

    YES

  • Remote Desktop

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4 / 2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    60Hz

  • USB-C

    Yes

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    60Hz

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (USB-C, 1EA)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (USB-C, 2EA)

  • Camera

    Yes (2MP/30fps) / External

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone Out

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Camera Port

    POGO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • DC Output

    19V 7.37A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    TBD

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    29.4

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    26

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    32W

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Switch

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    White

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    White

  • Tilt

    TBD

  • Wall Mountable

    100x100

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    One Click Stand

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    714 x 608.2 x 217

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    714 x 420.2 x 23.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    944 x 545 x 141

  • Weight with Stand

    7.7kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.8kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    360 / 720 / 816

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 452 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 372.6 x 45.6

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    768 x 130 x 435

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.4kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.6kg

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5key

  • Key Type

    Joy Stick

  • LED Colour(On mode)

    Red

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

STANDARD

  • CB

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • BIS (for India)

    Yes

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes (White Slim)

  • Remote Controller (Colour)

    White

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Colour)

    White

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    White / 1m

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Magic Remote Controller

    NO

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

CONTROL KEY/IR

  • Key Type

    Joystick

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 