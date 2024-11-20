Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

32SQ730S-W

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

front view

LG SMART Monitor

The LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking. You can use the display with a connected desktop, laptop or gaming device as well as watch your favourite content on a variety of streaming apps.*

LG SMART Monitor.

Smart
webOS Smart MonitorThinQ Home DashboardMagic Remote Compatible*
Display
32-inch Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usage
Wireless ConnectionVarious Ports

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection required, subscription/s with applicable streaming services may also be required, at additional cost
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
32-inch 4K UHD Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). Experience visual immersion from comedy to movies to sports.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up to Suite Your Taste

With webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. *Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life convenient. Easily check and manage the status of our LG ThinQ enabled devices.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Use your phone like a remote

Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.*

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Feature requires a WiFi network and all applicable devices connected to the same network.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port supports 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop via single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

See All Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 X HDMI port

3 X USB port*

LAN port

*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The height and tilt adjustment stand helps you customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    817 x 212 x 537

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.2

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (UHD)

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.3W↓

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Magic Remote Ready)

  • USB-C

    YES

SMART FEATURES

  • Art Gallery

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • LG Channels

    YES

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    YES

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

  • Magic Remote Control

    YES

  • Mirroring

    YES

  • Operating System

    webOS 22

  • Smart Type

    YES

  • Voice Assistants

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Works With

    Apple Airplay, Homekit

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

