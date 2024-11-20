Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
MyView 32 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

32SR83U-W

MyView 32 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White
32SR83U-W

Front view of the 32 Inch LG MyView (32SR83U-W) White Smart Monitor with 4K UHD resolution and webOS

LG MyView Smart Monitor - One screen. Endless possibilities.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.


In your own space,
with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.^

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Work smart, play hard

Work smart and play hard with the slim LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display, and enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.*

Work smart, play hard

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.

Enjoy a vast range of content*

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices

UHD 4K IPS display

Control with ThinQ**

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below. ^Screen mirror feature requires all applicable devices like the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.

webOS 23

Personalised discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore a vast range of content^ with built-in streaming services* like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Get tailored recommendations from content to music** and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.
webOS 23 new home.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. and need to be purchased separately.
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps* and check notifications quickly.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services**.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge~ by pressing the button on the optional Magic Remote^, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

 

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

Game*

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games^ directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy immersive customised music with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favourite teams

Get personalised and timely updates shared with you.

*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are is sold separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately

31.5-inch UHD 4K IPS Display

Great display for both work and play

4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 95% DCI-P3* reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles. It gives you a dramatic visual experience, whether you're enjoying entertainment or processing work.
31.5-inch UHD 4K IPS Display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your your LG ThinQ-enabled appliances^ on one screen with the remote.~

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
~The Remote Control is included in the package.
^How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG Myview Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features,* like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor^ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Ultra slim design

Stylish, yet minimal

The Ultra-slim body with a 3-side thin bezel integrates smoothly into your office or home, occupying minimal space. Enjoy an ideal viewing experience with convenient tilt* & height adjustment, while the stand's cable hole helps to manage cables easily.
Stylish space-saving design.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

Create a less cluttered home office set-up, even in a small space. USB Type-C™* port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 65W of power delivery via only a single cable.

USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

LG MyView Smart Monitor offers three USB Type-C™ and two HDMI* ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    32SR83U-W

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    31.5 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    80cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS (3-side)

  • Local Dimming Zone

    No

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320nits

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400nits

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:01:00

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

SMART INFORMATION

  • Platform

    KID23Q

  • webOS Version

    webOS 23

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    No

  • Dolby Vision™

    No

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness

    Auto Brightness

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Quick Start+

    Yes

  • Simplink(HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    No

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Yes

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    No

  • PBP

    No

  • PIP

    No

  • Equalizer

    Yes

  • Equaliser

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Speaker

    Yes

  • Camera

    No

  • Windows Hello

    No

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    No

  • AMD FreeSync™

    No

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • LAN

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Home

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apps

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

  • Live Menu

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

  • Digital Video Recording

    No

  • Time Machine Ready

    No

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Network File Brower

    Yes

  • Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)

    Yes

  • AirPlay

    Yes

  • Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    No

  • CI Slot

    No

  • Component (Resolution)

    No

  • Composite (Resolution)

    No

  • D-Sub

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • DisplayPort

    No

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4 / 2.2

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    60Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB-C

    Yes(3EA)

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.4

  • USB-C (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C (V Frequency)

    60Hz

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

    No

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (USB-C, 1EA)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (USB-C, 2EA)

  • Headphone Out

    No

  • Mic In

    No

  • Optical Out

    No

  • RCA Input

    No

  • RCA Output

    No

  • S-Video

    No

  • SCART

    No

  • Speaker Out

    No

  • Camera

    YES (2MP/30fps) / External

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • DTS HP:X

    No

  • Maxx Audio

    No

  • Rich Bass

    No

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V 7.37A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    ErP : 31W
    CEC : 34.3W
    KC : 33W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

    White

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    White

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    White

  • Color (Back Cover)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Body)

    White

  • Color (Stand Body)

    White

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    White

  • Color (Stand Base)

    White

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Tilt

    -5 ~ 15º

  • Swivel

    No

  • Height Range

    110mm

  • Down Height

    98.1

  • Pivot

    No

  • Wall Mountable

    100x100

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    One Click Stand

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    714 x 608.2 x 217

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    714 x 420.2 x 23.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    911 x 502 x 134

  • Dimension In Shipping (W x H x D)

    911 x 502 x 134

  • Weight with Stand

    7.7kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.5kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.8kg

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    384 / 768 / 864

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Center(Backwards)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Red

  • LED Colour (On Mode)

    Red

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

STANDARD

  • TCO

    No

  • EPA

    No

  • TUV-TYPE

    No

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • CB

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • EPEAT (USA)

    No

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    No

  • ErP

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • BIS (for India)

    Yes

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB-C (USB-IF)

    No

  • USB-C (VESA)

    No

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes (White Slim)

  • Remote Controller (Color)

    White

  • Remote Controller (Colour)

    White

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    No

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Color)

    White

  • Adapter (Colour)

    White

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • USB Type C

    Yes (Only KR)

  • USB Type C (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • USB Type C (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA

