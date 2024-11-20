We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MyView 32 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smart, play hard
Work smart and play hard with the slim LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display, and enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.*
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below. ^Screen mirror feature requires all applicable devices like the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Personalised discoveries await
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. and need to be purchased separately.
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Home Office
Home Office ready
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
Game*
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games^ directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.
Music
Curated to your tastes
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are is sold separately.
^Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately
Great display for both work and play
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances
~The Remote Control is included in the package.
^How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG Myview Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish, yet minimal
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
A variety of interfaces
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
32SR83U-W
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
80cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS (3-side)
-
Local Dimming Zone
No
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320nits
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400nits
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:01:00
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
SMART INFORMATION
-
Platform
KID23Q
-
webOS Version
webOS 23
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
No
-
Dolby Vision™
No
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Quick Start+
Yes
-
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
No
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
No
-
PBP
No
-
PIP
No
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
-
Bluetooth Speaker
Yes
-
Camera
No
-
Windows Hello
No
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
-
AMD FreeSync™
No
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
LAN
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Home
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apps
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
USB Media Player
Yes
-
Live Menu
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
-
Digital Video Recording
No
-
Time Machine Ready
No
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Network File Brower
Yes
-
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
Yes
-
AirPlay
Yes
-
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
No
-
CI Slot
No
-
Component (Resolution)
No
-
Composite (Resolution)
No
-
D-Sub
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
DisplayPort
No
-
HDMI
2EA
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4 / 2.2
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
60Hz
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB-C
Yes(3EA)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
USB-C (V Frequency)
60Hz
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
No
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 1EA)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 2EA)
-
Headphone Out
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Optical Out
No
-
RCA Input
No
-
RCA Output
No
-
S-Video
No
-
SCART
No
-
Speaker Out
No
-
Camera
YES (2MP/30fps) / External
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x2
-
DTS HP:X
No
-
Maxx Audio
No
-
Rich Bass
No
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V 7.37A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
ErP : 31W
CEC : 34.3W
KC : 33W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
White
-
-
Colour (Back Cover)
White
-
-
Colour (Stand Body)
White
-
-
Colour (Stand Base)
White
-
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-5 ~ 15º
-
Swivel
No
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Down Height
98.1
-
Pivot
No
-
Wall Mountable
100x100
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
One Click Stand
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 608.2 x 217
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
911 x 502 x 134
-
-
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.8kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
384 / 768 / 864
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Center(Backwards)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
STANDARD
-
TCO
No
-
EPA
No
-
TUV-TYPE
No
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
CB
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
EPEAT (USA)
No
-
EPEAT (Germany)
No
-
ErP
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
BIS (for India)
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
No
-
USB-C (VESA)
No
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Yes (White Slim)
-
Remote Controller (Color)
White
-
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
No
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
White
-
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
-
USB Type C
Yes (Only KR)
-
USB Type C (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
-
Others (Accessory)
USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA
What people are saying
Where to buy
