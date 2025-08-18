Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, webOS

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, webOS

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, webOS

32U880SA-W.AAU
Key Features

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Touch display
  • Tilt, Swivel, Height, and Portrait Mode adjustable Stand
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 3xUSB-C (1up/2dn, PD 65W), 2xHDMI
  • Magic Remote & Webcam (POGO) support (sold separately)
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity
A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"

 
A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

One screen. Multiple possibilities.

Unlock numerous possibilities with a device that adapts to your task or setting. Powered by webOS, you can handle home office duties without a PC and dive into a rich world of entertainment—all in one seamless experience. Enjoy intuitive touchscreen navigation, a spacious 31.5-inch display, and breathtaking 4K visuals, perfectly suited for your personal space.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor.

31.5" 4K UHD IPS With Touchscreen

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor.

Mirror From Your Devices

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

Maximise Productivity

In the left image, a LG Smart Monitor in an office displays various charts, while in the right image, a LG Smart Monitor at home is playing a movie.

webOS Work & Play

31.5” 4K UHD Display

Lifelike visuals, at your touch

The 4K UHD (3840x2160) display, featuring HDR 10 and covering up to 90% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivers vivid contrast and accurate colour reproduction. Whether you're immersed in entertainment or focused on work, it offers a visually captivating experience.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor.

USB-C

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, a USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor, and must be purchased separately.

LG Switch app

Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 32U880SA in the LG.com Support Menu.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

To use this function, connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side narrow bezel design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

Game

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Immerse yourself in customised music via 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently-played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, get popular song recommendations based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.

LG Fitness

Personalised home fitness

Transform your living room into a personal gym with LG Fitness. Enjoy a wide range of workouts, track your progress, and achieve your goals, all from the comfort of your couch.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

This animation shows Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting the brightness and contrast of a game.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

 

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

Simple design

Optimise your space, enhance your style

The 3-side narrow bezel design of the slim white body, combined with the slim and flat stand, blends into your office or home, occupying minimal space. It allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustment.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

 

Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

 

This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

 

Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with optional Magic Remote

By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

 

You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

 

*The Magic Remote is not included and needs to be purchased separately. A standard remote control is included with the monitor.

Multi ports

A variety of interfaces

Equipped with 3 USB-C and 2 HDMI ports, our smart monitor ensures seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices. This helps reduce desk clutter and maximises your workspace efficiency.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An image of a display combining a smart monitor and a stand.

A smart experience
elevated by an optional Swing Stand

Enhance your smart monitor setup with a detachable stand designed for ultimate flexibility. Customise your viewing experience with tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments. Featuring a sleek finish, a stable base, and smooth-rolling wheels, it offers both stability and effortless mobility.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

The Swing stand is not included with the monitor and must be purchased separately.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(3ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    N/A

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Dolby Atmos

    N/A

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    959 x 550 x 197

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 623.7 x 242

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.2kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.4kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1kg

INFO

  • Product name

    32U880SA-W

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

What people are saying

