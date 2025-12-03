About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS

LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS

34U601SA-W
Front view
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
Front view
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W
LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS, 34U601SA-W

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Dsplay
  • 300nits (Typ.) / Colour gamut: sRGB 99% / Contrast Ratio: 3000:1
  • 2 x 7W Stereo Speaker
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity

https://www.ces.tech/ces-innovation-awards/2025-white/lg-webos-renew-program/

A image of av forums logo

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"

A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

One screen.Multiple possibilities.

Unlock numerous possibilities with a device that adapts to your task or setting. Powered by webOS, you can handle home office duties without a PC and dive into a rich world of entertainment—all in one seamless experience. The ultra-wide 34-inch 21:9 screen provides ample space for multitasking and immersive viewing, perfectly suited for work and play.

A monitor in a home office environment cycling through three use cases: streaming entertainment content, professional design and coding work, and a cinematic movie scene.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included and must be purchased separately.

It showcases an astronaut and a colorful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colors.

34” 21:9 WQHD Curved Display

A photo showcasing the mirroring feature of a smart monitor.

Mirror From Your Devices

Curved monitor displaying a vibrant winter scene of two people in orange snow gear, shown within a photo editing software interface with color and histogram tools, emphasizing sRGB 99% and HDR support.

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

A photo showcasing LG Smart Monitors in a office and home.

webOS Work & Play

Graphic illustration with colorful sound wave patterns surrounding the text '7W x 2'.

Built-in speakers

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

34” 21:9 WQHD Curved Display

Great display for both work and play

The 34-inch ultrawide WQHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers an expanded workspace, supporting efficient multitasking, detailed content creation, and engaging entertainment. Its 1800R curved design is shaped to align with your natural field of view, helping to create a natural and immersive visual experience.

Monitor on a desk displaying video editing software with cinematic footage and colour grading tools in a cozy home office setting.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Beyond the Screen: See What’s Real.

Supporting industry standard HDR 10 and covering 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, the display brings out vivid detail and contrast. Whether

you're watching movies or editing photos, it ensures accurate color expression and lifelike highlights and shadows.

Monitor displaying a photo editing interface with a colourful sneaker and tennis balls image, highlighting sRGB 99% and HDR colour accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Powered by webOS, the monitor provides direct access to a range of content through apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and LG Channels. You can explore additional apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, receive tailored content suggestions, and manage settings easily with the included remote. The slim white body features a 3-side borderless design that supports a clean and uninterrupted viewing area, while built-in 7W stereo speakers deliver clear audio for everyday use.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.

*Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

The Gaming Portal is now open

The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls, and support for personalisation. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles. It allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices*, delivering a new level of gaming experience.

A curved monitor showcases a gaming dashboard with vibrant game icons, including action, puzzle, and cloud gaming apps. A cosmic, glowing portal graphic surrounds the screen, enhancing the sci-fi vibe.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Sports

Follow your sports teams

Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Immerse yourself in customised music via 7W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently-played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, get popular song recommendations based on your preference.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

*Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

7W x 2 Built-In Speakers

Enjoy clear audio

The monitor features built-in 7W x 2 stereo speakers that provide clear audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content. It also supports voice communication for video and conference calls, minimising the need for external speakers.

Monitor showcasing a vivid movie scene, followed by a multitasking screen with a video conference and real-time stock charts, emphasising immersive sound and productivity features.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

The LG Smart Monitor screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and power functions.

Voice control with optional Magic Remote

By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

*The Magic Remote is not included and needs to be purchased separately. A standard remote control is included with the monitor.

Google Cast + AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share^ (for Android devices) or Google Cast**. Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

**Google Cast: Supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 9.0 or later and iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or later.

**Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Supported features may vary by country.

LG Switch app

Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34U601SA in the LG.com Support Menu.

Multi Ports

A variety of interfaces

Equipped with 2 x HDMI and 2 x USB ports, our smart monitor ensures seamless connectivity with various devices. This helps minimise desk clutter and maximises your workspace efficiency.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Clutter-minimising design

Maximise your workspace with this clutter-minimising design comprising of a sleek L-shaped stand and a slim base.

Top view and close-up of a curved monitor on a clean desk setup with a white stand, black keyboard, mouse, and a coffee cup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Keyboard and mouse not included.

An image of a display combining a smart monitor and a stand.

A smarter experience,
enhanced by a Swing Stand

Introduce a detachable stand for smart monitor. It customize your viewing experience with our flexible stand, which offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments. The stable base, sleek finish, and rolling wheels ensure stability and mobility.

A smarter experience,<br> enhanced by a Swing Stand Learn more

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.

*This stand is not included in the package (sold separately).

TV swing stand with an attached Swing Stand Plate holding a remote control, placed in a modern living room setup.

Keep your essentials with the Swing Stand Plate

The Swing Stand Plate offers a flexible space that adapts to various lifestyles, providing functional height and a neat spot for essentials like your remote, speaker, laptop, or game console.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The monitor, Swing Stand, and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.

*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Display - Curvature

    1800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 × 0.23175 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (2ea/ver2.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    7W x2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 486.3 x 220.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809.1 x 369.4 x 91.4 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

