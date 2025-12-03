LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34U601SA-W
Award-winning excellence
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
One screen.Multiple possibilities.
Unlock numerous possibilities with a device that adapts to your task or setting. Powered by webOS, you can handle home office duties without a PC and dive into a rich world of entertainment—all in one seamless experience. The ultra-wide 34-inch 21:9 screen provides ample space for multitasking and immersive viewing, perfectly suited for work and play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included and must be purchased separately.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
34” 21:9 WQHD Curved Display
Great display for both work and play
The 34-inch ultrawide WQHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers an expanded workspace, supporting efficient multitasking, detailed content creation, and engaging entertainment. Its 1800R curved design is shaped to align with your natural field of view, helping to create a natural and immersive visual experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Beyond the Screen: See What’s Real.
Supporting industry standard HDR 10 and covering 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, the display brings out vivid detail and contrast. Whether
you're watching movies or editing photos, it ensures accurate color expression and lifelike highlights and shadows.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Powered by webOS, the monitor provides direct access to a range of content through apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and LG Channels. You can explore additional apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, receive tailored content suggestions, and manage settings easily with the included remote. The slim white body features a 3-side borderless design that supports a clean and uninterrupted viewing area, while built-in 7W stereo speakers deliver clear audio for everyday use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.
*Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls, and support for personalisation. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles. It allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices*, delivering a new level of gaming experience.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Sports
Follow your sports teams
Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
*Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
7W x 2 Built-In Speakers
Enjoy clear audio
The monitor features built-in 7W x 2 stereo speakers that provide clear audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content. It also supports voice communication for video and conference calls, minimising the need for external speakers.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with optional Magic Remote
By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
*The Magic Remote is not included and needs to be purchased separately. A standard remote control is included with the monitor.
Google Cast + AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share^ (for Android devices) or Google Cast**. Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
**Google Cast: Supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 9.0 or later and iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or later.
**Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Supported features may vary by country.
LG Switch app
Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34U601SA in the LG.com Support Menu.
Multi Ports
A variety of interfaces
Equipped with 2 x HDMI and 2 x USB ports, our smart monitor ensures seamless connectivity with various devices. This helps minimise desk clutter and maximises your workspace efficiency.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-minimising design
Maximise your workspace with this clutter-minimising design comprising of a sleek L-shaped stand and a slim base.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Keyboard and mouse not included.
*Keyboard and mouse not included.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.
*This stand is not included in the package (sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.
*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Display - Curvature
1800R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 × 0.23175 mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
1800R
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
Size [cm]
86.42
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
Headphone out
YES
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver2.0)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
Crosshair
NO
FPS Counter
NO
VRR
YES
Super Resolution+
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
7W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 486.3 x 220.0 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 369.4 x 91.4 mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
INFO
Product name
Smart
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
NO
SMART FEATURES
Wi-Fi
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
Recommended Product