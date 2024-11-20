We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
29" (73cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
-
Speaker
10W (5W +5W)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)mm
698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4 mm
-
Without stand (WxHxD)mm
698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)mm
822 x159 x 413 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
5.2kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.7kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
7.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Crosshair
AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync
Dual Controller, OnScreen Control
-
Stand
Tilt
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
28W (typ) 32W (Max) 20.5W (Energy Star)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.