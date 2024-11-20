We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
*Images are illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
* Full HD and 4K images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding for this visual comparison.
*Actual results may vary. Brightness Stabilisation feature is subject to optimal lighting conditions. Maximum benefit of this feature is subject to operating environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding for this visual comparison.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
800
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Bit
10bit
CONNECTIVITY
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
YES
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
NO
-
RS-232
YES
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP/3PBP/4PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Lighting
NO
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Hot Key
YES(2keys)
-
Presence Sensor
NO
-
Front Sensor
NO
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
YES
-
Focus View
NO
-
Light Box Mode
NO
-
Brightness stabilization
YES
-
Pathology Mode
NO
-
DICOM Compliant
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
NO
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x 100 & 100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
NO
-
Machanical Power Switch
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
NO
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.4
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 6.32A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
YES
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
Qubyx
NO
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
RoHS
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
IP35/IP32
-
Vandal-proof
IK06
-
KGMP
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
YES
-
FDA
Class I
-
ISO13485
YES
-
GMP
YES
-
WEEE
YES
-
MFDS
YES
-
REACH
YES
