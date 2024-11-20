Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32" Class UHD 4K Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

32" Class UHD 4K Monitor

32UL950-W

32" Class UHD 4K Monitor

(0)
LG UltraFine Display
Ultra HD 4K

Ultra HD 4K with Hardware Colour Calibration

The 32UL950-W has a 16:9 display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a sharp picture quality. Its pixel density is 4 times higher than a Full HD monitor. It also provides excellent fine-tuning capabilities for professionals and is designed to work with compatible calibration devices* that allow adjustments of colour, brightness and more.

*Calibrator sold separately.

Nano Cell Technology
Nano Cell Technology

A New Level of Colour Performance

Nano Cell Technology is set to become a must-have feature for those who value incredible graphical performance, with crisp detail and a wide-ranging colour gamut.
Colour Gamut

Colour Gamut with DCI-P3 98%

This monitor has DCI-P3 98% colour space support making it possible to edit on-site footage with high fidelity colour expression. It allows for greater accuracy in shadow detail, colour saturation and brightness in the post production stage.
Delicate Colour Expression

Delicate Colour Expression

Nanometre-sized particles in the screen absorb excess light wavelengths, realising richer colour expression.

* DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.

High Dynamic Range

High Dynamic Range

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of SDR monitors.
Powerful and Versatile

Powerful and Versatile

Thunderbolt™ 3 can provide much greater productivity and efficiency, and it's a great match with MacBooks. When connected to a MacBook, this monitor has up to 60W available for charging and can make use of incredibly fast data transmission speeds.
4K Daisy Chain

4K Daisy Chain

The 4K daisy chain* function enables simultaneous processing of high-capacity videos and images on a portable device while using a latest MacBook Pro, without the need for multiple cables.

* Two 32UL950 monitors are required to implement daisy chain.

Faster Data Transfer

Faster Data Transfer

Transfer data at rates of up to 40GB/s – two times higher than Thunderbolt™ 2 and eight times higher than USB 3.
Thunderbolt™ 3 delivers superfast connection to any Thunderbolt™ 3 compatible dock, display or device.

** Thunderbolt™ 3 on Earlier Windows PCs
Your Thunderbolt™ 3 device is certified for Windows. If you purchased a Windows PC before July 2016, make sure your PC has the most recent versions of the software listed below.
- BIOS / Thunderbolt™ 3 Driver / Thunderbolt™ 3 Firmware (if available)
Contact your PC manufacturer to confirm your system is up to date. You may also review the following website for additional information.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.
OnScreen Control
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    910:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(UHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    927 x 213 x 516

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.2 x 598.0 x 231.2(↑) 718.2 x 488.0 x 231.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.2 x 414.3 x 45.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

