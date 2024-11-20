LG UltraGear™ Portable Gaming Speaker

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
GP9

A front view of GP9 from slight top
A front view of GP9 in dark with highlight only on center. Logoes of ESS ES9038PRO, Hi-Res AUDIO, Dolby Audio, and DTS are listed on the bottom.

THE ULTIMATE LG GAMING SOUND GEAR IS HERE

5 NEW GAMING EXPERIENCES LIKE NEVER BEFORE

5 NEW GAMING SOUND EXPERIENCES

A number "01" written above copy on black colored area and there is a white colored area underneath for design purpose

A New Style of LG Game Sound

Gear up for an enhanced LG gaming sound experience

Diagonal line between white area and black area for design purpose
ES9039PRO quad dac is placed on a black background with blue neon colored circuit lines

Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Sound reproduction with
Built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC

The ES9038 Pro DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) brings high performance to the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker. This 32-bit, Quad DAC featuring 132 dB DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) offers high resolution audio decoding. With its multiple connectivity options, you can connect the speaker to any Hi-Fi devices or Hi-Fi Quad DAC devices or compatible Hi-Fi [Quad DAC] devices via an AUX cable* and enjoy music with high fidelity.

An eye-level view of right sided diagonal gaming speaker

*AUX cable sold separately

*AUX cable sold separately

A logo image of Hi-Res AUDIO

High-Resolution Audio

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is designed to deliver lifelike gaming experiences. It is able to supply High-Resolution Audio with high sampling rates providing rich and complete reproduction of the original analogue sound in your play.
A left sided diagonal view of gaming speaker and there is a racing car coming through from behind.

Let Virtual 3D Gaming Sound surround you

Welcome to a new LG gaming experience. 3D Gaming Sound is an LG technology that tailors game audio according to its genre. By using a special HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) algorithm, the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker creates virtual surround sound, without the restriction of wearing a headset.

Game Genre Optimiser for FPS and RTS

LG has developed a game audio technology to suit some popular video game genres First Person Shooter (FPS) and Real Time Strategy (RTS). With this technology, you can hear your fellow players and react quickly.

*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Download LG XBOOM App from Apple Store or Google Play. Internet & Data charges apply.

A gaming speaker with yellow lighting is placed on a purple-lighting table. There is the mobile phone with Equalizer setting scene in its screen.

Control your sounds on the GP9 like a PC sound card

You no longer need your external gaming sound card to control the EQ mode to suit your preference. You can get a sound field EQ specifically tuned for gaming with the ability to modify it to your specific game and taste through the LG XBOOM app*. Once you’re done with your customised setting for a specific title, you can simply share it with other players and improve your gaming experience.

*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Download LG XBOOM App from Apple Store or Google Play. Internet & Data charges apply.

A number "02" written above copy

Get the Best Out of Your Headset

Upgrade your headset experience, with DTS Headphone:X®

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker and DTS Headphone:X® delivers virtual surround sound to headphones and earphones with a 3.5mm headphone port. Bring immersive virtual 3D audio experience right to your ears with a new sense of in-game awareness.

A gaming speaker is placed on black desk and there is a headset placed right behind - a DTS logo is placed on bottom center of image.

A diagonal view of gaming speaker from top - highlighting the headset button on its top and there is a purple lighting effect behind.

Switch between headset and speaker

Now you can leave your headset plugged in but switch between audio signals with a simple tap on a button.

 

A number "03" written above copy

Clear Voice Chat without a Headset

A diagonal view of gaming speaker from top - highlighting the MIC button on its top and there is a green lighting effect behind.


Communicate without a headset

You no longer need to struggle with the discomfort of headphones during long gaming sessions. The Clear Voice Chat algorithm provides you with the option to clearly discuss tactics with teammates without using a headset mic but just with a tap on the mic button*.
*Voice Chat feature is only available when connected via USB-C cable. USB-C cable sold separately.

Echo Cancellation makes your voice heard loud and clear

LG has developed a Clear Voice Chat technology for gamers. With this striking technology, LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can distinguish the surrounding noise such as an air-conditioner, or in-game sound from the user’s voice. Its echo-cancelling also prevents feedback howling that could occur frequently. That way, your teammates will be able to hear your commands in the middle of the game.

A number "04" written above copy


Personalise Your Battlestation

16.7 million RGB LED lighting for your battlestation

Bring your battlestation to life with customisable RGB lighting. We have many colours to help create an immersive environment to enhance your gaming experience. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker was also designed with your battlestation's aesthetic in mind.

Unified setup with
a gaming monitor

Complete your battlestation with epic audio and a matching aesthetic. Many gaming monitors are designed with a ‘V stand’ and the UltraGear speaker was designed to fit into the V shape.

A top view of a gaming monitor and a gaming speaker - a gaming speaker fits perfectly into the v-shaped monitor stand

A collage of three gaming setup desk images - (left side view of a monitor and a gaming speaker with World of Tanks rts gameplay on screen, front view of a monitor and a gaming speaker with World of Warships rpg gameplay on screen, right side view of a multi-monitor and a gaming speaker with a Project Cars racing gameplay on screen)

Inside the Gaming Influencer’s Battlestation

This is Silenced Tech’s dream setup
featuring the UltraGear Gaming Speaker.

*The following influencer was sponsored by LG Electronics, and was provided with the product free of charge.

A back view of a gaming monitor and a front eye view of a gaming speaker with purple lighting

Complete your UltraGear™ Gaming Setup

Combine your LG UltraGear Monitor with the new LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker for a killer combo!

A number "05" written above copy


Level up your battlestation Entertainment

Combine your LG UltraGear Monitor with the new LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker for a killer combo!

Transform your battlestation sound

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker isn’t only great for gaming but with Cinema and Music modes, you can transform your battlestation into an entertainment hub.
A collection of pictograms of Optical, USB-C, AUX cable, and headset. There is a text saying Optical for game console, USB-C for desktop and laptop, AUX for Hi-Fi audio devices, and Headset for 3.5mm headset ports right under each pictogram icon.

Support for Multiple Systems

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is compatible connecting to both Hi-Fi audio devices via USB-C or AUX and to consoles via Optical*.

*For selected console devices, you may have to connect the console devices via HDMI to Optical Gender. Or you may have to connect the console devices to TV via HDMI, then to GP9 through optical-out port. Connecting cables sold separately.

A man's hand holding the gaming speaker with pink lighting. There is a living room in the background.

Take your battlestation with you

With built-in battery, you can enjoy up to 5 hours of quality sound and immersive play wherever you go.

Enjoy your UltraGear
Gaming Speaker to the fullest
with the App

The UltraGear APP screen is turned on on the two mobile phone screens in the form of V.

Two Screen shots of LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker App. The 1st image shows you can change volume and sound efftect, and the 2nd one shows that you and customize equalizer.

Also Available On the PC

Control EQ mode, lighting, etc., all at once on PC software. Go to the Support menu and click Software & Firmware for download.

*Product images and features include advertising expressions, which may differ from the actual product and product appearance, specifications, etc. can be changed without prior notice to improve the product.
**All product images may differ from the actual product, and the product color may vary depending on the monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specs.
***The performance of this product may vary depending on the usage environment, and the handling status of each stock may vary.

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091394507

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    2" x 2

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    20mm x 2

CONNECTIVITY

  • Headphone jack(3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2ch

  • Output Power

    20W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    5hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    15W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    376 x 86 x 108 mm

  • Carton Box

    445 x 169 x 171 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    1.5 kg

  • Gross Weight

    2.3 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

