We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ Portable Gaming Speaker
Gear up for an enhanced LG gaming sound experience
Sound reproduction with
Built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC
An eye-level view of right sided diagonal gaming speaker
*AUX cable sold separately
Game Genre Optimiser for FPS and RTS
*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Download LG XBOOM App from Apple Store or Google Play. Internet & Data charges apply.
*LG XBOOM app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and Apple iOS (10.0 and up). Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. AppleiOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Download LG XBOOM App from Apple Store or Google Play. Internet & Data charges apply.
Upgrade your headset experience, with DTS Headphone:X®
A gaming speaker is placed on black desk and there is a headset placed right behind - a DTS logo is placed on bottom center of image.
Communicate without a headset
Echo Cancellation makes your voice heard loud and clear
LG has developed a Clear Voice Chat technology for gamers. With this striking technology, LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can distinguish the surrounding noise such as an air-conditioner, or in-game sound from the user’s voice. Its echo-cancelling also prevents feedback howling that could occur frequently. That way, your teammates will be able to hear your commands in the middle of the game.
16.7 million RGB LED lighting for your battlestation
Unified setup with
a gaming monitor
A top view of a gaming monitor and a gaming speaker - a gaming speaker fits perfectly into the v-shaped monitor stand
*The following influencer was sponsored by LG Electronics, and was provided with the product free of charge.
Transform your battlestation sound
*For selected console devices, you may have to connect the console devices via HDMI to Optical Gender. Or you may have to connect the console devices to TV via HDMI, then to GP9 through optical-out port. Connecting cables sold separately.
Enjoy your UltraGear
Gaming Speaker to the fullest
with the App
The UltraGear APP screen is turned on on the two mobile phone screens in the form of V.
*Product images and features include advertising expressions, which may differ from the actual product and product appearance, specifications, etc. can be changed without prior notice to improve the product.
**All product images may differ from the actual product, and the product color may vary depending on the monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specs.
***The performance of this product may vary depending on the usage environment, and the handling status of each stock may vary.
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091394507
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Dome
-
Woofer Unit
2" x 2
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Tweeter Unit Size
20mm x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
Headphone jack(3.5mm)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2ch
-
Output Power
20W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
5hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
15W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
376 x 86 x 108 mm
-
Carton Box
445 x 169 x 171 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
1.5 kg
-
Gross Weight
2.3 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.