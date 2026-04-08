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31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with this LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work and edit content efficiently.
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Desk peripherals pictured not included
Features focused on the gaming
Immersive gaming
32UR500K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The features may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gaming console and controller pictured not included
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The features may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Black Stabiliser
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR content
Visual splendor
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR500K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Flexible design
Easy and comfy
The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and til to get a suitable position for the screen through convenient tilt adjustment.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
VA
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
807x214x507
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x512x223.3
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y24
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
48W (19V 2.53A)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
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