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31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

32UR500K-B
Front view of 31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor 32UR500K-B
+15 degree side view
perspective view
-15 degree side view
rear perspective view
rear view
close-up view of ports
side view
Front view of 31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor 32UR500K-B
+15 degree side view
perspective view
-15 degree side view
rear perspective view
rear view
close-up view of ports
side view

Key Features

  • 31.5-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160)
  • HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabiliser
  • Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
  • Tilt Adjustable Stand
More
LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with this LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work and edit content efficiently.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Desk peripherals pictured not included

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Features

Tilt Adjustable Stand
Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabiliser

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR500K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The features may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming console and controller pictured not included

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The features may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Black Stabiliser

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR content

Visual splendor

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR500K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Flexible design

Easy and comfy

The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and til to get a suitable position for the screen through convenient tilt adjustment.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt Adjustable Stand

-5~15˚

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.06053 x 0.18159

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    807x214x507

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x512x223.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x420.1x45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V 2.53A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

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