34" UltraWide Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
Screen Size
34" (87cm)
Panel Technology
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Brightness
250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
Colour Depth
16.7M Colours
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI (ver1.4) Display Port (ver1.2) USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out, Slim Speaker 7Wx2, MaxxAudio
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
829mm x 280mm x 465mm
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
829mm x 42mm x 370mm
Set (with stand) Weight
8.5 kg
Set (without stand) Weight
6.4 kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
982mm x 212mm x 488mm
Packed Weight
11.3 kg
POWER -
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
Power Off
0.3W
Power Type
AC Adpater
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURES -
Additional
1ms MBR Mode, Crosshair, Six Axis Control, FreeSync™, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, Black Stabiliser
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
SOUND -
Speaker
Yes
