Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

34GX90SA-W

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

()
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • side view
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • -15 degree top view
  • +15 degree top view
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear perspective view with lights off
  • rear perspective view with lights on
  • close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
  • close-up view of the rear emblem lights on
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear perspective view with lights off
rear perspective view with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem lights off
close-up view of the rear emblem lights on

Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • webOS
  • AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalised Picture Wizard / AI Sound
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
More
STREAMING WINNING CONNECTING
UltraGear™ OLED GX9s Logo image.




Streaming to Gaming
240Hz Curved OLED Smart

Front image of the UltraGear™ 34gx90sa gaming monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Image-summary

STREAMING

webOS

AI Picture

Dynamic Tone Mapping 

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

AI Sound

WINNING

34-inch WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

CONNECTING

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG Switch app

Sleek design with clutter-minimising L stand

Tap anchor-streaming.


The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor

Introducing the 34-inch webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI. Relax during game breaks with effortless streaming of your favourite content on free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.

The video shows a front-facing monitor on a desk, alternating between webOS images and gameplay visuals.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and must be purchased separately.

The Remote Control is included in the package.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and should be purchased separately.

AI Picture

Sharp characters, enhanced realism

With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.

Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Not available in PC connection and Game Optimiser mode.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Available only when HDR video signal is input.

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.

Animated video of AI Personalized Picture Wizard function in action.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound

Detect, distinguish, fine-tuned sound

Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Tap anchor-winning.


UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. While gaming in any setting, this WQHD OLED monitor displays bold and dark shadows, bright lighting and vibrant colours. 

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brighter OLED*

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide, not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

No more fisheye experience to see both sides of any 32:9 ratio panel at once. Thanks to the balanced and optimised aspect ratio, the 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive experience for both gaming and other forms of entertainment content. 

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimized aspect ratio.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deep black, realistic colour

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL

LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimises frustrating reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid colour tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smooth gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

0.03ms (GtG) speed,
240Hz smooth gameplay

A swift 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate reduce reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Certified with widely utilised technologies

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, AMD FreeSync Premium.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Advanced gaming features

•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Tap anchor-connecting

All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.

A 34-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required and must be purchased separately.

The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can easily split the display into up to 11 options, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. Plus, you can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Sleek, clutter-minimising design

The L-stand is crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. 

Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.231 x 0.231mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.2

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Dolby Atmos

    N/A

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    927 x 295 x 550mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1x580.4x291.8mm(UP)/784.1x470.4x291.8mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1x358.3x167.1mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15.5kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.4kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2kg

INFO

  • Product name

    34GX90SA-W

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    N/A

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 