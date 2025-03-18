We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), Rich Bass (10Wx2), DisplayHDR True Black 400, DP 2.1 & USB-C
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.
DISPLAY
45-inch 5K2K OLED (5120x2160)
21:9 Curved 800R
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
125 PPI
SPEED
0.03ms (GtG) response time
Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz)
DisplayPort 2.1 & USB-C (PD 90W)
TECHNOLOGY
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
World's first* 5K2K OLED
The world's first* 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display provides a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 displays and a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160). While gaming in any setting, this 5K2K monitor displays bold and dark shadows, bright lighting, and vivid colours.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Based on published specifications of every OLED monitor as of December 2024, LG 45GX950A is the only OLED display with 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Step into the 21:9 sweet spot for gaming
Have you ever had the fisheye experience, where you had to take in both sides of a 49-inch 32:9 display at once? You can now put that behind you. This 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 12% larger viewing area* adn this balanced, optimised ratio results in immersive and captivating gameplay.
21:9
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Compared to a 32:9 49-inch monitor. The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions off a 21:9-inch monitor (4,580㎠) and a 32:9 49-inch monitor (4,059㎠).
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deep black,
realistic colour
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. A 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, and Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy ensure that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL
LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimises reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification* for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid colour tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smoother gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
125 PPI, enhanced readability
Boasting 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) and an RGWB subpixel layout, it delivers a precise gaming experience, ensuring you catch every crucial detail. In addition, the screen clarity makes tasks like editing documents or website content easier.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Switch between 330Hz-165Hz with Dual-Mode
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between WUHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and WFHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy eight Dual-Mode options and easily choose your favourite screen size and aspect ratio (21:9, 16:9) via On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimising gameplay across all genres.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
Dual-Mode Options: Off(Full Wide), Off(16:9 37"), On(Full Wide), On(21:9 39"), On(21:9 34"), On(16:9 37"), On(16:9 27"), On(16:9 24").
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The latest DP 2.1 for blazing fast gameplay
Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivering 165Hz high-speed gaming at 5K2K resolution. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable. Enjoy fast and smooth performance for both work and play.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To use Power Delivery properly, a USB-C cable is required to connect to the monitor's USB-C port.
P, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the package.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The performance of the feature is compared with models that did not apply the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Immerse yourself in 10Wx2 Rich Bass
Experience rich bass-driven sound with 10W x 2 stereo speakers, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Headsets need to be purchased separately.
Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display
Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customise their gaming setup for optimal performance.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
How to use On-Screen Display
Enjoy seamless access to your favorite features as you dive into gaming or searching. Locate the joystick located in the centre of your monitor. Press the joystick button to bring up the main menu of the gaming GUI.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customise your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. In addition, you can switch between 330Hz-165Hz with dual-mode, or split the display into 11 sections, or quickly launch your video call platform.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Advanced gaming features
•Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
FPS Counter may display a value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Sleek, clutter-minimising design
The L-stand is crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)c
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Curvature
800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
-
USB-C
YES
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1142 x 301 x 564mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP) 991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
20.5kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
14kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.4kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.