Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The refrigerator is glowing with multi-coloured patterns.

Introducing the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP™ LED colour panels

Coming Winter 2023. Be one of the first to see in-store or at Vivid Sydney 2023.

*Brightness and look of colour on LED panels may vary depending on the surrounding environment

Typography in neon colours is set against a black background.

Let Your Mood Set the Vibe

Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ® app.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home.
Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service ava ilability which may vary by country and model.

Thousands of Colour Combos!

Create a colour collection tailored to your preferences from the ThinQ® app.

Typography in neon colours is set against a black background.

Lights. Music. Party Action.

Create a colour collection tailored to your preferences from the ThinQ® app.

It is an image of a refrigerator with party people in the background. Sound waves coming out around the refrigerator.

Lighting That Grooves with You
An image showing the top of the refrigerator, showing that a Bluetooth speaker connection is possible.

Built-in Bluetooth Speaker
It is an image of a refrigerator on a colorful background. Music, Wi-Fi, and smartphone, tablet icons are placed around the refrigerator.

Stream The Music You Love

*Compatible with devices with Bluetooth version 5.0.

Typography in neon colours is set against a black background.

It is an image of delicious seafood pasta, salad, and steak.

Giving Life to Your Ingredients

The refrigeration functions of MoodUP™ elevate everyone’s time in the kitchen.

This is an image of the top of a refrigerator that is wide open. The flow of cold air inside the refrigerator is represented by an arrow.

Knock twice to see inside

See inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher for longer.

The top part of the refrigerator, showing its inside transparently with a knocking icon.

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling, helping keep food fresher for longer.

Typography in neon colours is set against a black background.

Live in colour

Spice up your kitchen with fresh food and funky lights with MoodUP™.

Made to match your mood

Liven up your home with hundreds of colour combos and customise your space to suit your tastes.

Party Vibes for Any Occasion

Jazz up your evenings and become the host with the most with the lights and music of MoodUP ™.

Typography in white colours is set against a black and red background with Design Award logo.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 