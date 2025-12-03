About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU53RG
front view
Rear view
Left side view
Right side view
-15 Degree side view
+15 Degree side view
+15 Degree rear view
Top view
Front view of Lense
Close-up view of remote control
front view
Rear view
Left side view
Right side view
-15 Degree side view
+15 Degree side view
+15 Degree rear view
Top view
Front view of Lense
Close-up view of remote control

Key Features

  • Laser 4K UHD
  • 8.3 Mega pixels (3840x2160)
  • 5,000 ANSI Lumens
  • Short Throw
  • Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.2
  • SuperSign / LG Connected Care
More
LG ProBeam logo.

LG ProBeam logo.

LG ProBeam projector.

LG ProBeam projector.

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Short Throw

Zoom x 1.2

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% 

Efficient management

SuperSign

LG Connected Care

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio 

Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance*.

Projector projection scene.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.

Real 4K Laser

High definition clarity to a large audience

LG ProBeam delivers excellent picture quality with 8.3 million pixels, even on up to 300-inch large screens, using 4K UHD Laser technology.

The crisp and clear high definition of 4K UHD.

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Power up your presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to any business


Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity .
Education : effective audiovisual class
Entertainment : easy and accurate installation
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity .
Education : effective audiovisual class
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation.

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meetings, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Education : effective audiovisual class

Creates digital visual and auditory learning spaces where every student can be actively involved and share their content easily.

Entertainment : easy and accurate installation

The short throw projection allows for a large screen at a close distance, assisting in the creation of the ideal indoor golf setting.

Flexible and easy installation

With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

  • Zoom x1.2

  • Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

12 Point Warping

Precise screen setup

You can reduce screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.

The small 4K 5,000 ANSI projector

Compact size

LG BU53RG boasts a 16.7-liter small design, 4K high-resolution, and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, making it ideal for any office environment.

The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size.

20,000 hrs. long-lasting laser

Clear & cost-effective

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

  • 6,000 movies without light source change

    If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, the laser light source would last up to 7 years.

  • The ever-bright projector

    Reduce the high cost of lamp replacements with the LG ProBeam.

SuperSign

Easy management and maintenance

LG SuperSign makes content creation and distribution, centralised monitoring and remote management of installed projectors easy and simple.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimised for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, to manage content creation, editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution, that focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.

Real-time Monitoring.

1. Real-time monitoring

B2B Call Center : Request Assistance.

2. B2B call centre : request assistance

SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis.

3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

Site Visit by Service Engineer.

4. Site visit by service engineer

Troubleshooting.

5. Troubleshooting

Issue Resolved.

6. Issue resolved

Print

All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    X

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,7Kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5KG

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    X

  • Contents Suggestion

    X

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    ○(Music 제외)

  • File(Office) Viewer

    X

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • HDR Effect

    X

  • DICOM

    X

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)

  • Auto Keystone

    X

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    X

  • Built-in Memory (for Storage)

    O(about 9G)

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.2x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2017 /Tele 2454 (100인치)

  • Throw Ratio

    0.94 - 1.14

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    ○(Phone jack)

  • RS-232C

    1

  • IP control

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book, Full Book(일본)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    26 dB(A)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Full / Original

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    400W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 