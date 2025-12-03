We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio
Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance*.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
Real 4K Laser
High definition clarity to a large audience
LG ProBeam delivers excellent picture quality with 8.3 million pixels, even on up to 300-inch large screens, using 4K UHD Laser technology.
The crisp and clear high definition of 4K UHD.
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Power up your presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & Adaptive Projector
Fits to any business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meetings, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Education : effective audiovisual class
Creates digital visual and auditory learning spaces where every student can be actively involved and share their content easily.
Entertainment : easy and accurate installation
The short throw projection allows for a large screen at a close distance, assisting in the creation of the ideal indoor golf setting.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
12 Point Warping
Precise screen setup
You can reduce screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The small 4K 5,000 ANSI projector
Compact size
LG BU53RG boasts a 16.7-liter small design, 4K high-resolution, and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, making it ideal for any office environment.
The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size.
20,000 hrs. long-lasting laser
Clear & cost-effective
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
SuperSign
Easy management and maintenance
LG SuperSign makes content creation and distribution, centralised monitoring and remote management of installed projectors easy and simple.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimised for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, to manage content creation, editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution, that focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
CHANGEABLE F#
Changeable F#
X
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
X
Contents Suggestion
X
Bluetooth Sound out
○
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
HDCP
HDCP2.2
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○(Music 제외)
File(Office) Viewer
X
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Mid/Max)
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
HDR Effect
X
DICOM
X
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
Auto Keystone
X
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
Store Mode
X
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
O(about 9G)
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
Zoom
1.2x
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2017 /Tele 2454 (100인치)
Throw Ratio
0.94 - 1.14
LENS SHIFT
Lens Shift
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
SOUND
Output
10W (5W+5W)
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
Audio out
○(Phone jack)
RS-232C
1
IP control
○
RJ45
1
HDMI
2
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
Local Key
Joystick
Leg-Stand
○ (4 Leg)
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book, Full Book(일본)
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
NOISE
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)
Energy Saving Off (Max)
26 dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Where to buy
Recommended Product