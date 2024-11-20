We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compact Projector with high definition
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Lumens
500
-
Backlight Type
RGB LED
-
Projection Type
DLP Picture Engine
-
Operation Noise
26dB - 34dB
-
LED Light Source
30,000 hours
-
Native Resolution
WXGA (1280 x 800)
-
Contrast Ratio
15,000:1
3D
-
3D Glasses
Sold Separately (Glasses available for purchase separately from DLP Link suppliers.)
-
3D Type
DLP Link Compatible
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D (with battery attached)
158mm x 38mm x 102mm
-
Net Weight
470g
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes (1)
-
Power Supply Adaptor (100V - 240V)
Yes (1)
-
AV Composite Video/Audio Adaptor
Yes (1)
-
Instruction Manual
Booklet, CD
-
Carry Bag
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS (REAR)
-
A/V (Component/Audio) Input
Yes (1)
-
Kensington Lock
Compatible
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
VGA/Component Video Input
Yes (Shared)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Automatic Keystone (Vertical)
Yes
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG
-
MHL
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)
-
File Office Viewer
XLS, DOC, PPT, XLSX, PPTX, DOCX, PDF
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/AC3/MPEG/AAC/CDDA/LPCM
-
Quick Power On
15 seconds
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/MPG/MPEG/M2TS /MKV/TS/TP
AUDIO
-
Sound Modes
Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/User
-
Audio Output
2W Total Audio Output
-
Speaker
Stereo
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
VGA
up to WSXGA+ (1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Component Video
1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i
-
HDMI
1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p
-
Composite Video
576p/576i/480p/480i
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Native Projection Ratio
16:10
-
Projection Ratio
1.5 / 1.3m Distance = 40" / 2.6m Distance = 80" / 3.3m Distance = 100"
-
Focus Adjustment
Yes
-
Zoom
Fixed
-
Aspect Ratio
4:3/Just/Auto/16:9/Cinema Zoom/Full)
-
Keystone Adjustment
Yes
-
Picture Modes
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert
WARRANTY
-
Projector
3 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
