LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

BU50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

(0)
LG ProBeam / reddot winner 2020
display___3840_x_2160_4k_uhd_/_5,000_ansi_lumens_,_smart___wireless_connection/webos_,_usability___lens_shift_h_±20_,_v_±50__/ Zoonm x 1.6

Designed for Business Innovation

*Native UHD 4K content required for full UHD 4K resolution effect.

Real 4K Laser

 

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilising 4K UHD Laser technology.

up_to_300-inch_screen_size_/_wuxga_1920_x_1200_/ 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

5,000 ANSI Lumens : Maximize Power of Presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Maximise Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits with Any Business

 

 

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Assists with Precise Medical Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Assists with Precise Medical Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Assists with Precise Medical Diagnosis

Impressive resolution, accurate colours and DICOM assists with precise medical diagnosis.

 

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

 

 

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Support Lens Shift Height +20% and -20%, Vertical +50% and -50%
fvghbj

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

Adjustable Screen

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size

Compact UHD 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector

Perfectly Compact Size

LG BU50N, has not only a compact form factor but also high resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

LiveTV webOS Recent app HDMI 1 LiveTV Web bro Mirroring Miracast Bluetooth

webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Wireless Connectivity

Share screen contents and sound from compatible devices conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS 4.5 you can connect to the internet and explore the web using the Wi-Fi network.
Up to 20,000 hours – long lasting laser

Steady, Clear & Cost-effective

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000 hours*.

20,000_hours_lamp_life_=_8-hours_a_day_7_years_/__4-hours_a_day_14_years_/ 2-hours a day 28 Years

*Based on estimated lifetime calculation conducted by Laser Diode, and will vary depending on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    YES

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9.7

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • File(Office) Viewer

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    YES

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • DICOM

    YES

  • TruMotion

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Blank

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" - 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English/Spanish /French/Portuguese/Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

    YES

  • DTS-HD

    YES

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 - 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    YES

  • RS-232C

    YES

  • IP control

    YES

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDBaseT

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White, Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    YES

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    29dB(A)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

