LG CineBeam LED 4K UHD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG CineBeam LED 4K UHD

HU70LG

LG CineBeam LED 4K UHD

(0)
HU70LG
LG CineBeam 4K
Meet Real Cinematic Experience

Experience Breathtaking Home Cinema

LG LED 4K UHD CineBeam with 4Ch LED technology.

*Image simulated and may differ from actual product.

Stunning 4K Home Theater
4K UHD

Stunning 4K Home Theater

With LG 4K UHD LED projector, you can experience a truly cinematic viewing environment with a projection screen of up to 140 inches.

*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual product use.

4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels(3840 x 2160) utilizing XPR* technology, HU70LG delivers high quality four times the resolution of Full HD.

*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.
4K UHD quality is subject to source material and output settings.

Ultimate Color Accuracy
4Ch LED

Colour Accuracy

For picture quality, LG adopts Wheel-less LED technology. It overcomes defects of non 4Ch LED projectors such as discolouration of LCD and rainbow effect* of DLP.

*Rainbow effect caused by color wheel.
*Image is illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

New 4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech

New 4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech

LG 4Channel LED uses separate RGB colours and Dynamic green. Dynamic green helps to adjust brightness and colour tone so the LG LED CineBeam projector can deliver vibrant pictures.
The Easiest and Simplest Way

Zoom and Remote Focus

With a zoom function of up to 1.25 times and Remote focus, you can easily adjust screen size without moving the location of projector. If the projector is ceiling-installed, it can be controlled by the Magic Remote.
lg-appliances-instaview-door-in-door-custom-chill-pantry-1-desktop
lg-appliances-instaview-door-in-door-custom-chill-pantry-2-desktop
Faithful to The Original Picture
HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping

Faithful to The Original Picture

The HU70LG adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame by frame basis, to deliver optimised picture quality for each frame.

*4K UHD quality is subject to source material and output settings.

More Fluid Action
TruMotion

More Fluid Action

The HU70LG with TruMotion technology (a form of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames) makes animation look and feel more fluid. TruMotion is available even in 4K, HDR and hi-refresh rates of up to 60hz.

*Feature is dependent on quality of source material.

A Variety of Connectivity
Connectivity

A Range of Connection Options

Wireless mirroring takes advantage of Miracast® technology to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. The projector can also be paired with Bluetooth audio products or linked with iOS* devices. Ports for USB, Ethernet and HDMI are included for standard connectivity options.

*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.

      Print

      Key Specs

      • Native Resolution

        4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

      • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

        1500

      • Type

        ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

      • Contrast Ratio

        150,000:1

      • Digital Keystone Correction

        YES (Vertical)

      • Output

        3W + 3W Stereo

      • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

        YES

      • Zoom

        1.25x

      All Spec

      PROJECTION SYSTEM

      • Projection System

        DLP

      NATIVE RESOLUTION

      • Native Resolution

        4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

      BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

      • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

        1500

      CONTRAST RATIO

      • Contrast Ratio

        150,000:1

      WEIGHT

      • Net Weight (kg or g)

        3.2

      CONVENIENCE FEATURES

      • Platform (OS, UI)

        Non Smart

      • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

        YES

      • Background Image

        YES

      • Premium CP

        YES

      • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

        YES

      • Contents Suggestion

        YES

      • Internet Browser

        YES

      • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

        YES

      • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

        YES

      • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

        YES

      • Bluetooth Sound out

        YES

      • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

        YES

      • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

        YES

      • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

        YES

      • HDMI simplink(CEC)

        YES

      • HDCP

        HDCP 2.2

      • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

        YES

      • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

        YES

      • File(Office) Viewer

        YES

      • Setting Guide

        YES (Bean Bird)

      • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

        YES

      • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

        YES (Min/Med/Max)

      • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

        YES

      • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

        YES

      • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

        YES (On / Off)

      • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

        YES

      • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

        YES

      • Processor

        Quad Core

      • HDR

        HDR10

      • HDR Effect

        YES

      • HDR Tone Mapping

        YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

      • TruMotion

        YES (up to 4096x2160)

      • Real Cinema

        YES (up to 4096x2160)

      • Upscaler

        YES (4K)

      • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

        YES (4K)

      • Digital Keystone Correction

        YES (Vertical)

      • Auto Keystone

        YES (Vertical)

      • Image Flip

        YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

      • Smooth Gradation

        YES

      • Black Level Control

        YES

      • Noise Reduction

        YES

      • Color Temperature Adjustment

        YES

      • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

        YES

      • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

        YES

      • Color Management System (Expert control)

        YES

      • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

        YES

      • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

        YES

      • White balance setting (Expert control)

        YES

      • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

        YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

      • Store Mode

        YES

      • Closed Caption

        YES

      • Self Diagnosis

        YES

      PROJECTION LENS

      • Focus (Auto / Manual)

        Manual (Motorized Focus)

      • Zoom

        1.25x

      PROJECTION IMAGE

      • Screen Size

        60" - 140"

      • Standard (lens to wall)

        100"@2.7-3.4m

      • Throw Ratio

        1.2 - 1.5

      PROJECTION OFFSET

      • Projection Offset

        100%

      LIGHT SOURCE

      • Type

        ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

      • Life Hours

        30,000 Hrs

      LANGUAGE

      • OSD Languages

        English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

      SOUND

      • Output

        3W + 3W Stereo

      • Clear Voice

        YES (Clear Voice lll)

      • Dolby Atmos compatible

        YES

      SIZE

      • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

        314 x 210 x 95

      TEMPERATURE

      • Operation Temperature

        0 - 40℃

      UNIFORMITY

      • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

        85%

      INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

      • USB Type-C

        Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

      • Digital(HDMI)

        Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

      INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

      • Audio out

        1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

      • IP control

        YES

      • RJ45

        1

      • HDMI

        2

      • USB Type-A

        2 (USB2.0)

      • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

        1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

      DESIGN

      • Cabinet Color

        White

      • Local Key

        Tact Key

      • Kensington Lock

        YES

      • Leg-Stand

        YES (4 Leg)

      • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

        YES

      ACCESSORY

      • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

        YES

      • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

        YES

      • Warranty Card

        YES

      • Remote Control - Motion

        YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

      • Conformances(Regulation)

        CE/CB

      NOISE

      • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

        30dB(A)

      • Energy Saving Med.

        28dB(A)

      • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

        25dB(A)

      ASPECT RATIO

      • Aspect Ratio Control

        16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom

      POWER

      • Power Consumption (Max.)

        210W

      • Stand-by Power

        <0.5W

      • Power Supply

        Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz)

      What people are saying

      Where to buy

      Find a retailer.

