LG CineBeam LED 4K UHD
*Image simulated and may differ from actual product.
*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual product use.
*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.
4K UHD quality is subject to source material and output settings.
*Rainbow effect caused by color wheel.
*Image is illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*4K UHD quality is subject to source material and output settings.
*Feature is dependent on quality of source material.
*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
1500
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
YES (Vertical)
-
Output
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
1.25x
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
1500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
3.2
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Non Smart
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES
-
Background Image
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
Digital Keystone Correction
YES (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
YES (Vertical)
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Closed Caption
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual (Motorized Focus)
-
Zoom
1.25x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
60" - 140"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
100"@2.7-3.4m
-
Throw Ratio
1.2 - 1.5
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Life Hours
30,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak
SOUND
-
Output
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
314 x 210 x 95
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 - 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
USB Type-C
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
YES
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Tact Key
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz)
