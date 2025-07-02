LG CineBeam Full HD LED Smart Portable Home Theater Projector

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bring Content to Life
Comparison of HD 720P resolution, and FULL HD 1080P resolution
Alt text
Astounding Colour
All the Screen You Need
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the pool
Alt text
Solutions for Greater Convenience
LG PF610P with advanced wireless connection
Alt text
*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.
Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details. YouTube is a trademark of Google Inc., registered in the US and other countries.
Compact and Portable
Small but Mighty
Alt text
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
1000
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Output
3W+3W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
1000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.65
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (ARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Dynamic, frame by frame)
-
Upscaler
YES (Full HD)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (Full HD)
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Auto Keystone
YES (Vertical)
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
60" - 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m
-
Throw Ratio
1.195
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Life Hours
30,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarianv / Serbian / Italian / Czech /Turkish/Slovak / Norsk / Dansk / Suomi
SOUND
-
Output
3W+3W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
225 x 192 x 69
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 - 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
YES
-
Cabinet Color
Top - White / Bottom - Gray
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
24dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
98W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz)
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.