Buy One, Get One Free!

*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 11 March 2025 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 24 March 2025, or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models (LG model no. TONE-FP5WA.CAUSLLK, TONE-UTF8Q.CAUSLBI and XG2TBK.CAUSLLK) (each, a Participating Model) made on the LG.com/au online store only. To redeem offer, add two of the same Participating Model to your cart and the total price of the second product will be automatically deducted at checkout. Change of mind returns are permitted under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms and Conditions of Sale: https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale/. No single-item change of mind returns permitted when items purchased as a bundle under this offer. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, including any discount pricing available to LG Corporate VIP Members and LG staff.